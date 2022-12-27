December 26 Statewide Girls Basketball Coaches Polls

OSAAtoday presents its Dec. 26 statewide Girls Basketball Coaches Polls in all classifications. Thanks to all of the coaches who took the time and had the expertise to contribute their opinions to this endeavour.

Look for the polls every Monday during the winter season.

Please note: these polls are for generating interest and discussion only and have no impact on the OSAA’s RPI and Colley ratings that form the basis of the OSAA’s rankings for playoff purposes.

If there are any varsity girls basketball head coaches who would like to vote in the 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A coaches polls going forward, but did not receive notice to vote in this one, please email [email protected].

Girls Basketball

6A (compiled by Jason Lowery)

1. Jesuits (10) [2] 5-0 134

2. Clackamas (3) [1] 3-3 125

3. South Medford (1) [4] 8-1 102

4. Beaverton [3] 4-5 100

5. Barlow [5] 6-1 79

6. Benson [6] 1-5 78

7. I took the toilet [8] 7-0 30

7. Lakeridge [nr] 7-1 30

9. Sheldon [9] 5-3 24

9. Jefferson (PDX) [10] 2-2 on the 24th

Dropped out:

Former No. 7. West Salem 5-3

Others receiving significant votes: Willamette 5-2 on the 16th

5A

1. Crescent Valley (4) [1] 4-1 101

2. Springfield (3) [2] 6-3 100

3. Silverton [7] 4-2 71

4. Canby (2) [4] 8-0 70

5. South Albany (1) 7-1 61

6. Putnam [3] 6-2 60

7. Lebanon (1) [7] 5-1 53

8. Corvallis [8] 3-1 48

9. Central (1) [10] 4-3 32

10. La Salle Prep [9] 4-3 on the 24th

Dropped out:

Former No. 5 Wilsonville 2-5

Others receiving significant votes: Crater 4-4 21

4A

1. Baker (10) [1] 5-0 109

2. Gladstone [3] 6-1 95

3. Astoria (1) [2] 6-2 92

4. Madras [4] 5-2 68

5. La Grande [nr] 4-1 41

6. Cascade [6] 3-3 35

7. Marshfield [7] 5-3 30

8. Philomath [8] 3-4 24

9. Henley [8] 5-5 23

10. Marist Catholic [4] 4-3 on the 22nd

Dropped out:

Former No. 10 Mola 3-2

Others receiving significant votes: Crook County 4-2 on the 21st

3A

1. Sutherlin (5) [5] 6-1 81

2. Banks (2) [2] 8-0 78

3. Corbett (2) [1] 9-1 71

4. Amity [3] 5-3 57

5. Now [4] 8-1 56

6. Lakeview [5] 7-2 40

7. Santiam Christian [7] 6-3 on the 26th

8. To Coquille [nr] 7-2 on the 17th

8. Pleasant Hill [8] 7-1 on the 17th

10. Jefferson [10] 6-2 12

Dropped out:

Former No. 9 Valley Catholic 5-2

Others receiving significant votes: Valley Catholic 5-2 9; Burns 5-2 9; De La Salle North Catholic 5-1 9

2A

1. Salem Academy (10) [1] 7-0 100

2. Bandon [2] 6-1 82

3. Stanfield [5] 8-1 71

4. Gervais [3] 5-1 69

5. Central Linn [4] 6-0 66

6. Colton [6] 8-0 50

7. Regis [7] 6-2 36

8. Clatskanie [8] 4-1 in the 20th

9. Western Christian [nr] 4-1 on the 19th

10. Oakridge [10] 6-2 on the 15th

Dropped out: 9 Willam 3-4

Others receiving significant votes: None

1A (compiled by Russ Halverson)

1. Damascus Christian (15) [1] 5-1 168

2. Crane (2) [2] 7-1 153

3. North Douglas [4] 5-2 141

4. Nixyaawii [3] 5-1 123

5. Country Christian [5] 5-2 73

6. St. Paul [6] 5-3 67

7. Jordan Valley [9] 9-0 64

8. Prairie City / Burnt River [8] 9-0 57

9. Rogue Valley Adventist Acad. [7] 7-1 54

10. South Wasco County [nr] 7-2 20

Dropped out:

Former No. 10 Echo 4-2

Others receiving significant votes: Bonanza 6-3 on the 14th