December 2022 insurance advisory: Avoid any own goal | The Guardian Nigeria News

Towards the race for a place in the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) World Cup of 1982, Nigeria lost the chance of being at the Mundial because of an own goal.

A Colombian footballer was murdered after he returned from the World Cup because an own goal scored by him led to the exit of his country from the 1994 World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup going on in Qatar is Entering the knockout stage of the last 16 countries, and nobody, no team, prays for their own goal.

In our daily lives, many of us have scored “own goals” that have robbed us of joy, love and peace, which God Almighty gives us. Sometimes, it seemed unavoidable.

Here are our advices:

Keep out anything that attempts to make you commit blunders without funds. Some insurance products help to fund your way back to normalcy when disaster occurs.

Don’t leave your family in greater pain and Nightmare if the worst happens. An Individual Life Assurance policy is always the best consolation your family can get when you’re gone for any reason.

These days, we hear of people dying of depression and other mental health conditions. An insurance policy can be a good gift in this season to give somebody hope and encouragement.

When you’ve taken steps to protect your family, relationships and actions, like buying an insurance policy, let someone else especially the beneficiary know.

Nothing is too small to do for another person who faces a huge dilemma like the agony of scoring an own goal.

Insurance is self-help!

Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon.