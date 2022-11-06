Rumors have started to fly regarding Kevin Durant’s future with the Brooklyn Nets. NBA Analyst Zach Lowe believes several teams are ready to re-engage with KD.

Although the Nets are starting to find their rhythm, they have lost five of their first six games this campaign. Such a poor record led to the firing of head Coach Steve Nash.

Coming into the season, there were mixed feelings about how the Nets would function. Despite their decision to forge ahead given their differences, many believed the resolution would not last.

On “The Lowe Post podcast,” Lowe spoke about how it will be an interesting time come January 15. He believes teams are putting together packages for KD.

“I would guess Durant doesn’t want to just go out and do the trade request again because this is just all so ugly. I would guess that he sort of sits in the background, at least in this regard. The Nets also know December 15th and especially January 15th, a whole slew of players become tradable that are critical here.

“So, I don’t think this is going to be fast, I don’t know that it will ever really happen. But, I know that the whole league is ready now to re-engage on Durant. And like I said, I think the landscape has changed.”

Kevin Durant requested a trade during the offseason