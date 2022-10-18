Decatur sophomore setter Emerging as a leader for young volleyball team

DECATUR, MI – Anyone who spent any time at a Decatur volleyball practice last year saw the Raiders had something special in freshman setter Abby Baushke.

Now, the rest of Southwest Michigan is starting to see that, as well.

“Last year, she basically played everywhere but setter,” Decatur Coach Justin Rosema said of Baushke. “I had a returning setter, and Abby basically filled whatever other role we needed on the court last year.”

A high-level setter for the prestigious Dead Frog club volleyball team, Baushke’s unselfishness in playing out of position earned the respect of her coaches and teammates last year, and after the graduation of setter Lauren Ogrin, the sophomore still has their attention, but this time as the Raiders’ team leader.

That Baushke had the physical skills to make the transition to full-time setter was never in question, and that’s apparent through her season averages of 21 assists, five kills, two aces, two blocks per game for the 13-13 Raiders.

But Rosema wondered how the youngster would adjust to the nuances of running an offense, such as communication, mental toughness and leadership, especially on a team that lost all of its other starters and relies heavily on seven sophomores.

After 26 games, it’s safe to say Baushke has passed the test.

“She has exceeded my expectations as far as being a leader, and when she really truly started stepping into that role and wanting the team to work as hard as she does, I could see her starting to become the player she can really be,” Rosema said. “Did I expect her to have 20 or 30 assists in a game? Well.

“Did I expect her to lead us in Kills in certain games? Not really, but that just speaks to her ability, and as the players have gotten better around her, she just continues to get better and better as well.”

That improvement from Baushke and her teammates started in the summer, when she asked Decatur’s coaches if she could arrive early for volleyball workouts, then began recruiting the rest of the team to do the same.

“Over the summer, we do workouts a couple times a week, and she basically from the very beginning started asking if she could come in early and have someone come in with her, and they would work on different hits,” Rosema said. “Her and Gracie (Smith) would work on the outside, and then as the season started, she’s having different middle hitters come in and work on stuff, so she immediately took to that leadership role of really trying to get people working with her and getting the whole group working together.

“As far as being a leader on the floor, her being the only returning starter on the team, the girls really look to her as a leader, and she really has taken to that role.”

“When we have a moment where we need a play, she’s always the one who is stepping up and making serves,” Rosema added. “In one of our Harder games this year, she got two balls at the net to take over when we were struggling, and she just turned and hit the ball because at that point she knew that our team needed points.”

Baushke’s experience playing multiple positions gives her a unique understanding of the game, as well as a feel for when she needs to step up in certain spots, but it’s her athleticism that allows her to execute, Rosema said.

“She is athletic as can be,” they said. “She’s about 5-foot-7, jumps well, blocks at the net. She’s just really, really athletic. She’s the setter everybody wishes they could have because she’ll run down anything she wants to, she can block at the net, she can hit at the net. That’s what really makes her what she is for us.”

Although Baushke still has more than two years of high school volleyball ahead of her, Rosema said it’s not hard to see the young setter taking her game to the next level after graduating from Decatur, comparing her to former Raiders’ star setter Regan Rose, who currently starts at the University of Michigan Dearborn.

“She and Abby work out together and are quite close, and I think her desire is to be a lot like Regan,” he said. “They were coming in and working out during our summer practices together.”

Until then, everyone within the Decatur volleyball program will enjoy having Baushke on the court and continuing her trajectory toward becoming one of Southwest Michigan’s best.

“I think she’s going to have a couple more great years,” Rosema said. “I don’t want to throw out any absolute predictions, but she’s going to be really good. She has really good potential, and I look forward to seeing how she does this year in the postseason.”

