Decatur Area Arts Council prepares for the holidays

DECATUR — Opportunities to start holiday shopping before Thanksgiving are available at the Decatur Area Arts Council’s annual Holiday Gift Shoppe.

Starting Nov. 11, local artists will have their work for sale at the Anne Lloyd Gallery in the Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St., Decatur.

According to Jami Fawley, gallery coordinator, several artists will be returning to the shop. “But also some new artists,” she said.

The list of handmade options includes knitting, woodworking, mosaic home decor, clay jewelry, pottery, and Acrylic pour art. “Which is very popular,” Fawley said.

Gnomes, including Illini gnomes, will be available. “So I’m envisioning gift basket opportunities,” Fawley said.

Baskets and wreaths will also be ready for Christmas gifts and decorations.

According to the coordinator, homemade soaps have been popular products in the past. Another soap maker will be joining the annual event. “She milks her own goats and makes her products from the goat’s milk,” Fawley said. “It’s a small business and we’re supporting our local business.”

What are the holidays without toys?

The Holiday Gift Shoppe will bring handmade wooden toys back to the store. “This year our woodworker is adding puzzles,” Fawley said.

The shop’s grand opening is Nov. 11 with regular business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Other special openings will be Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, the Downtown Christmas Walk on Dec. 7, and on Christmas Eve. The extra shopping days will include festivities for their customers.

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. Beginning Nov. 11, the Decatur Area Arts Center’s downtown gallery will feature the Holiday Gift Shoppe. The shop will be open on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, during the Downtown Christmas Walk on Dec. 7, and on Christmas Eve.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University’s student-run art gallery will feature work from the students. This month’s exhibit will feature Margaret Luckenbill’s BFA exhibition through Nov. 12 in the downtown gallery.

CANCER CARE INSTITUTE. The medical facility located on West McKinley Avenue will feature the works of Alison Huckstep in November and December.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. The pastel artwork of Tracey Maras will be Featured at the Airport Gallery throughout November and December.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the photography of Carol Kessler in November. The First Friday Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7 pm Nov. 4. Kessler will be Featured during the Gallery Talk at 6:30 pm

Gallery 510 will also be Featured during the Downtown Christmas Walk on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

GIERTZ GALLERY. Beginning Nov. 14, the Parkland College Gallery will feature “In Blackest Shade, In Darkest Light” until Feb. 18. A reception will be at 5:30 pm Thursday, Nov. 17. For more information, visit the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature exhibits on three Decatur families; Foulks, Roberts and Zerfowski. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery, located at 140 ½ E. Main St., will feature the works of local artists. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call 217-827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the works of the Lincoln Art Institutes’ artists’ Holiday Show and Tell from Nov. 10 through Dec. 23. Call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature the ACE Annual High School Art Exhibition. The event will close with a reception from 1 to 2 pm Saturday, Nov. 19. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at 217-424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center will feature the winners of the Decatur Camera Club Photo Contest in the south gallery. The north gallery will display the artwork of Barn Colony Artists. The exhibits will be on display throughout November and December.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature the exhibit “To Bear the Mark of Time” in the main gallery. “Future/sait” will be on display in the Studio Gallery. “Falling into Milk” will be Featured in the Commonplace. For further information, call 217-581-2787 or email [email protected]

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will feature “Beyond the Norm 2022,” a juried exhibition featuring 29 artists, and “Designing Discoveries,” a selection of Design Streak Studio projects, until Dec. 18. For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Pastels and oils created by Sue Goodpaster will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery in November and December.