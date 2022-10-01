Decades of Windward CC art Faculty Featured in 50th anniversary exhibit

Windward Community College’s Gallery “Iolani is celebrating the campus’ 50th anniversary with Wow! and Thenan exhibit showcasing art over the decades by past and present Windward CC art faculty. The exhibit opens on October 2 and will run through December 2, with an artist reception on October 7, 4–7 pm

“This exhibition celebrates current and former Faculty of the fine arts program at Windward Community College,” said Toni Martinart Professor and Gallery “Iolani director. “These extraordinary artists/teachers created a Legacy of teaching beginning art students towards viable art careers throughout the state, country and even in other countries.”

Artists Featured in the exhibit included Snowden Hodges, Mark Hamasaki, Paul Nash, John Morita, Jordan Souza, Rebecca Horne, Kapulani Landgraf, Shigeru Miyamoto, Mickey Cook, William Zwick, Toni Martin, Bryce Myers and more.

Gallery hours are Monday–Friday and Sunday, 1–5 pm

Prior to the exhibit’s opening, a special fundraising event, “Windward, Wine & Wow!,” will take place on October 1, 5–7 pm The Scholarship fundraiser will feature an exclusive preview of the Wow! and Then exhibit along with music by Kamakakehau Fernandez, gourmet food, wine and craft mocktails. Tickets are $95 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

“Many career artists who began art studies at WCC include local and national studio art teachers and working artists in all Hawaiian Islands,” said Martin. “Some are designers, painters, ceramic and glass artists, photographers, gallery directors, as well as an Illustrator in Portland, a painter in Paris, a contemporary artist in NYC . In 2017, Windward alum Sean Yoro was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of 30 under 30 successful national artists.”

For more information about the exhibit, visit the Gallery “Iolani website or call (808) 236-9155.