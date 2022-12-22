Dec 27 | Multi-Sport Holiday Break Fun Camp at NorthSport

FOR BOYS AND GIRLS GRADES 2-6TH

ORGANIZE EARLY WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY!

DATES: December 27, 28, 29 (Tuesday-Thursday 3 Day Camp) 2022

TIME: 9am-2:30pm

SOME POSSIBLE GAMES AND ACTIVITIES PLAYED

Basketball | Football |Dodgeball | Red Light Green Light | Sharks and Minnows | Soccer | Pac Man | Running Bases | Duck Duck Goose | Capture the Flag | Kickball | Simon Says | 4 Goal Soccer | Telephone | European Handball

DAILY SCHEDULE

8:30am-9am: Drop-off

9am: Camp Start – Warm-ups/Stretching

9:30am: Fun and Games w/ Breaks

12pm-12:30pm: Lunch

12:30pm-2:30pm: Fun and Games w/ Breaks

2:30pm: Camp Ends / Pickup

WITH COACH JORDAN IOVIERO

CAMP COST

3 Day Registration: $180 *Best value per day Full Camp Sibling Discount: $10 OFF per kid *register each kid individually with the sibling discount registration

$180 *Best value per day Single Day Registration Online: $70

$70 Single Day Registration Walk-in: $75 Single Day Sibling Discount: $5 OFF per kid

$75

LUNCH OPTION

Campers are welcome to bring their own lunch or buy Anna’s of East Northport Pizza lunch option. We will place your order and serve at your request. Option available in registration.

PLEASE DO NOT PACK ANY PEANUT PRODUCTS IN YOUR LUNCH IN ORDER TO KEEP THOSE WITH ALLERGIES SAFE. Thank you!

Anna’s Pizza Lunch Cost: $10 per day Lunch comes with your choice of 1 or 2 slices of Anna’s of East Northport fresh delivered pizza, a bag of chips and a bottle of water.



DROP-OFF, PICK-UP

Drop-Off Time: 8:30am-9am

Pick-Up Time: 2:30 p.m

“My son is always eager to go to the Multi-sport camp on his days off from school. He has fun and gets to play with his friends.” – Dara C (Multi-Sport Fun Camp)

“My son loved Multi-Sport Camp and asks to go every day off! It’s a great way to keep kids active! They had a ton of fun! – Helen H (Multi-Sport Fun Camp)

