Dec 23 | 13th Annual Sudbury Art Association Holiday Market

We are excited to announce the 13th annual Sudbury Art Association Holiday Market. SAA is a Sudbury organization which sponsors activities designed to promote the arts. Celebrate the arts and shop local at 435 Boston Post Road in the TJMaxx Plaza, (right next door to last year’s location). Thirty five artists and craftsmen will offer a variety of original, one of a kind items. This year we will be featuring visiting artists as well as artists who will show for one week during the 6 week run of the Market. A wide range of talents and skills will be represented and offer unique gifts for sale at a variety of prices. Finely crafted offerings include functional and decorative pottery, jewelry, fiber arts, painting, fine woodworking, glasswork, photography, ornaments and more. This event is always much anticipated and not to be missed. We will be open every day through December 24th (closed Thanksgiving). Our hours are 10am – 6pm, Thursdays until 8pm.

This week’s visiting artist is Anna Ryan.

Anna is an artist & expressive arts Educator located in Sudbury, MA. As a mixed-media artist, she is continuously seeking Moments of awe and wonder, Exploring different materials and techniques to bring fresh energy and playful spirit into each piece. Her studio is located in the Saxonville Mills in Framingham, MA. Visit her personal website for her latest projects, shows, and commissions. As a teacher, she carefully prepares classes and workshops, mindfully choosing themes and materials specific to her students’ needs, hopes and dreams. She creates alongside her students, making “mistakes” and discoveries along the way, introducing numerous and unconventional tools to keep the process fun and surprising. Anna will also be hosting a Kid’s Craft Corner, for kids and adults, on December 19th, from 4-6 pm at the Holiday Market. A fun activity for the whole family.

SPECIAL EVENTS



Dec 17 & 18, 12-2pm: Live Music The Amazing Two-Man Cover Band (Al Cath & Bob Calla)

Dec 17 & 18, TBD: Girl Scouts Cookie Booth outside

Dec 17, 2:30-4pm: Artist Demo Anna Ryan, Mixed Media

Dec 18, 2:30-4:30 Book SigningHoward Wolke “Cryptid Academy” click for more info!

Dec 19, 4-6: Kids Craft Corner, kids & adults welcome for a little fun craft time!