Dec 17 | Estate Sale of Half Moon Bay Golf Pro for over 30+ years

Sorry, I won’t be able to answer questions about this sale.

Saturday, and Sunday from 11 to 3 PM

642 Ruisseau Francais, Half Moon Bay, Dec. 16, 17, 18

This fun, eclectic and artsy estate sale is being held in the lovely home of the former head professional golfer at the Half Moon Bay golf course for over 30 years. It is filled with the following treasures: Mid century to contemporary furniture, knickknacks, paintings, beautiful Bronze Pelican by Ken Scott, 3 foot tall cement Fisherman statue, cement fishing boat with fisherman, Brown Jordan webbed green/white patio set, flower pots, teak bench, vintage Nancy Anne Storybook dolls, Barbie clothes and case, ceramics, pottery, lots of cookbooks and other books, LP’s, baskets, huge quality Christmas assortment, beautiful Chinese hardstone 4 panel room divider, Chinese wool rug Scholars playing board game, contemporary oatmeal sofa with club chair and ottoman, baskets, paper weights, angels, gourmet kitchenware, Crate and Barrel dishes, Sterling flatware, SF Giants collectibles, linens, antique Remington typewriter, violin, 2 Marcel Breuer bar stools, oil candles, wax candles , Howard Miller grandfather clock, Ladies and men’s clothing, wicker headboard – dresser – mirror – nightstand and wastebasket, Maytag Bravos washer and dryer, pumpkins, tons of q uality ornaments, 1970’s Rabami Stole Denmark white swivel office chair, glass and chrome dining room table, blue and white umbrella stand, gloves, Lenox, Mikasa Solitude China, like new Revere ware pots, small appliances, Vintage soft toys and games, umbrellas, Bose radio, bar, wax candles, large 70’s Peacock painting, Large 70’s blue and white sun painting, 70’s pebble gravel king and queen pictures, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, frames, games, glasses, Italian leather and carved wood huge chair and Ottoman , sewing, Arthur Court, bunnies, chickens, art gallery treasures, fishing rods and reels and of course tons and tons of golf clubs!!! A fun sale!

Again, I will not be able to answer questions about this sale.

Cash or Checks $50 and over