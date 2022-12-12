DeBrusk goal in 3rd helps Bruins defeat Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — Jake DeBrusk scored the go-ahead goal at 2:10 of the third period for the Boston Bruins in a 3-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

DeBrusk scored his second goal in nine games when he took a cross-ice feed from Pavel Zacha and snapped a shot over Logan Thompson from the edge of the right face-off circle to give Boston a 2-1 lead.

“I knew ‘JD’ was coming, so I just made a pass to him and he scored,” Zacha said. “(Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez) went down, and I think when I saw JD coming backdoor, he tried to slide down. I was able to make a play and find him there backdoor.”

Video: [email protected]: DeBrusk fires home Zacha’s pass for the lead

Patrice Bergeron and Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins (22-4-1), who went 2-1-0 on a three-game road trip. Linus Ullmark made 30 saves.

“A point of ours, we want to win every series against teams we played,” Boston Coach Jim Montgomery said. “It’s funny. Vegas is a really good team and well coached. They’re a real good first period team. We fell behind 1-0. That was a big point of emphasis for us, but we knew 1-1 in the third period, we knew we were the best team in the third period in the League.”

Mark Stone scored, and Thompson made 24 saves for the Golden Knights (20-9-1), who finished 1-2-0 on a three-game homestand. They were without forward Jack Eichelwho missed the game because of a lower-body injury.

It was the third time in the past four games, including two against the Bruins, that Eichel was unavailable. Vegas won 4-3 in a Shootout at Boston on Dec. 5.

“We were good. We were fine,” Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They made the play when they had the opportunity, we didn’t, they get the two points. Our guys can feel good about their effort and compete against a good hockey club, but when you lose, there are no moral victories in that respect.”

Video: [email protected]: Stone tucks home a slick PPG in front

Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 4:03 of the first period with a power-play goal. They took a pass from Chandler Stephensonskated to his right and slid the puck past Ullmark.

The Golden Knights went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

“Our power play scores early, gets us the lead. There’s some room there. Good for them for executing the plan,” Cassidy said. “All in all, our power play was effective in terms of generating. We did score on one, but on a night like Tonight when the margins are slim, you probably need two to get it.”

Bergeron tied it 1-1 with a shot from the high slot at 3:54 of the second period.

Video: [email protected]: Bergeron fires home a shot from the slot

Coyle scored at 9:05 of the third with a wrist shot from the left circle for the 3-1 final.

Ullmark made 30 saves, including five in the final 2:50.

“I felt we defended really well and kept them to the outside,” Ullmark said. “It helped me see the shots. Whenever I didn’t see it, we blocked them. It was a really good team effort.”

Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud left the game at 1:37 of the second with a lower-body injury after a collision with Boston forward Taylor Hall.

“It didn’t look good from the bench,” Cassidy said. “I have no update. I’m sure we’ll have one for you [Monday]. With our [defense] core the way it is, hopefully we get some good news.