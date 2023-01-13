DeBeau, Kozal selected by Portland Thorns FC in NWSL draft

Two Michigan State Women’s soccer stars are headed to the National Women’s Soccer League after being selected in the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday night.

Forward Lauren DeBeau was chosen by Portland Thorns FC with the 12th pick in the second round (24th overall). Portland also selected goalkeeper Lauren Kozal with the eighth pick in the third round (32nd overall). Both were instrumental in MSU’s run to a Big Ten Championship and the second round of the NCAA tournament this past season.

“Being drafted by Portland Thorns FC absolutely means the world to me,” DeBeau said in a statement. “If I could tell my 7-year-old self that I would get the opportunity to play professional soccer, she would be screaming with joy. I also think about my parents and all that they have done for me. They used to drive me hours and hours across the country to different soccer tournaments. They watched me grow up and become the soccer player that I am today, and I am truly grateful for all that they sacrificed. Dreams truly can become reality through hard work. I am forever grateful to my teammates, coaches, friends and family that helped me make this dream come true.”

DeBeau, a Shelby Township native who transferred from Central Michigan in 2021, was the first MSU player to be named Big Ten Forward of the Year and was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the league’s coaches after leading the Spartans with 11 goals.

Kozal, a native of Ada, was considered the top goalkeeper in college soccer, twice named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year.

“It means the world to me getting drafted into the NWSL by Portland Thorns FC,” Kozal said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to compete at the highest level alongside some of the best athletes in the world. To know that the countless hours of hard work and challenges that I have faced leading to this point were all worth it; that is an incredible feeling to say the least. It truly is an Honor to join the ranks of some of the best soccer players in the world, and I cannot wait for the opportunity to get to work this season and continue developing my skills as a teammate and individual. I am so grateful to everyone involved in helping me become who I am today.”

The NWSL season begins in early March and runs through late October. The average salary for an NWSL player in 2022 was $54,000, with a minimum of $35,000 and a maximum of $75,000, although allocation money allows star players to make as much as $575,000.

