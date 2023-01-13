DeBeau, Kozal selected by Portland Thorns FC in NWSL draft

DeBeau, Kozal selected by Portland Thorns FC in NWSL draft

Two Michigan State Women’s soccer stars are headed to the National Women’s Soccer League after being selected in the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday night.

Forward Lauren DeBeau was chosen by Portland Thorns FC with the 12th pick in the second round (24th overall). Portland also selected goalkeeper Lauren Kozal with the eighth pick in the third round (32nd overall). Both were instrumental in MSU’s run to a Big Ten Championship and the second round of the NCAA tournament this past season.

RELATED: Couch: How MSU’s Women’s soccer program so quickly changed course and became Big Ten Champions

“Being drafted by Portland Thorns FC absolutely means the world to me,” DeBeau said in a statement. “If I could tell my 7-year-old self that I would get the opportunity to play professional soccer, she would be screaming with joy. I also think about my parents and all that they have done for me. They used to drive me hours and hours across the country to different soccer tournaments. They watched me grow up and become the soccer player that I am today, and I am truly grateful for all that they sacrificed. Dreams truly can become reality through hard work. I am forever grateful to my teammates, coaches, friends and family that helped me make this dream come true.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button