DEATH OF A SALESMAN Welcomes Arts Students For Special ‘Salesman for All’ Performance

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, which opened at Broadway’s Hudson Theater on October 9, has announced “Salesman for Everyone” in partnership with Broadway For All, a Tony Award-honored, Manhattan based national nonprofit that equips young artists and professionals with the programming , community and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry.

Backed by funding from individuals, companies and organizations, the new initiative will provide discounted or free tickets to historically underrepresented audiences from NYC schools and community groups. The program will continue through the limited run of the production, which bows on January 15, 2023.

For decades, schools have taught Death of a Salesman as a seminal work of American drama, and it is currently on the recommended reading list for New York City students in grades 10 and 12.

“Most people in America read Death of a Salesman during their school years, but few have the chance to see it on Broadway with a cast performing it at the absolute highest level,” said producer Cindy Tolan. “We’ve heard from so many people that it feels like a brand-new play, brought to life for this exact moment in history. To me, that speaks to the timelessness and universality of Salesman, and we are excited to partner with BFA to provide as many people as possible with access to this theatrical experience in our remaining 10 weeks.”

“Broadway For All is thrilled to continue its Access For All initiative with one of the most historic, Magnificent and timely American plays, led by an ensemble of Actors and creatives who remind us that great artistry shall always be the Greatest barometer for success,” says Broadway For All Founder & President Osh Ashruf. “Our NYC community will now have a chance to access a revival that feels wholly original and has a clear point of view about the world we live in today.”

Following its critically acclaimed run at London’s Young Vic Theater and on the West End, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman is told – for the first time on Broadway – from the perspective of a Black family. Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award Winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy and Tony Award® Winner André De Shields as Willy’s brother, Ben.

As part of the “Salesman for Everyone” experience, members of the cast and creative team are participating in talk-backs with these groups, speaking about the process of bringing this show back to the Broadway stage and how the experience of a Black Loman family unearths new depths to a play that audiences think they know well.

One such group that attended through “Salesman for Everyone” was the Broadway Advocacy Coalition’s Storyteller’s Lab, a program that supports formerly incarcerated individuals in developing their ability to powerfully tell personal stories for social change.

“Taking participants to see Death of a Salesman gave us an opportunity to see the art of Storytelling at its best, gave us something to aspire towards in our own projects and reminded us all how impactful theater is as a tool to share their life experiences with an audience who may or may not share their perspectives,” said Leia Squillace of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

The Boys & Girls Club of Harlem also attended a recent performance.

“The Black family dynamics in Death of a Salesman were a ‘slice of life’ for some of our teenagers attending a Broadway play for the first time,” said Sharon Joseph, CEO. “The play and talk-back with Wendell Pierce and others is an indelible first time experience and memory for some of our teenagers.”

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.

For more details about the production, including information on how to purchase tickets, please visit salesmanonbroadway.com. To learn more about the “Salesman for Everyone” initiative or support this effort, please email [email protected]

To purchase $35 Rush tickets, download the TodayTix app or visit TodayTix.com to learn more.

Photo Credit: DKC/O&M