Dearica Hamby accuses Las Vegas Aces of offloading her due to fears of new pregnancy

WNBA star Dearica Hamby has released a statement on social media to bid farewell to the Las Vegas Aces‘ fans after being traded to the Los Angeles Sparks it’s Saturday.

The two-time WNBA All-Star accused her former team of pushing to get rid of her because they feared another potential pregnancy.

“I am heartbrokenHamby said.

“Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not. I have had my character and work ethic attacked.

“I was Promised things to entice me to sign my contract extension that were not followed through on. I was Accused of signing my extension knowingly pregnant. This is false. I was told that I was ‘a question mark’ and that it was said that I said I would ‘get pregnant again’ and there was a concern for my level of commitment to the team.

“I was told that ‘I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain‘ (Because ‘no one expected me to get pregnant in the next two years’).

“Did the team expect me to promise not to get pregnant in exchange for the contract extension? I was asked if I planned my pregnancy. When I responded, ‘no,’ I was then told that I ‘was not taking precautions to not get pregnant.’

“I was being traded because ‘I wouldn’t be ready and we need bodies’. I planned to play this season, and I have expressed my desire to play this season.”

Meanwhile, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) issued a statement to indicate that they will investigate into Hamby’s accusations.

“A member of our Union has raised serious concerns regarding the conduct of members of Las Vegas Aces’ management,” read the press release.

“We will review this matter and we will seek a comprehensive investigation to ensure that her rights under the collectively bargained provisions of the 2020 CBA, as well as her rights and protections under state and federal law, have not been violated.”