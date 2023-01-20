DeAndre Williams stars in win over Wichita State

DeAndre Williams dominated, Kendric Davis dazzled, Keonte Kennedy came up aces and the Memphis basketball team made mincemeat of Wichita State, winning 88-78 Thursday at FedExForum.

In his best game as a Tiger, Memphis (14-5, 4-2 AAC) got 29 points and 15 rebounds from Williams. Davis, the conference’s leading scorer, dropped 20 points to go along with five assists. Kennedy knocked down four 3-pointers, tying his career-high, en route to a season-high 20 points.

James Rojas led Wichita State (9-9, 2-4) with 19 points, while former Team Thad standout Jaykwon Walton pitched in with 15.

The Shockers led by as many as eight points (20-12 with 8:19 left in the first half), but Memphis – which led 36-30 at Halftime – was overwhelming in the second half. The Tigers rattled off 52 points after halftime. The 88 points are the most Wichita State has allowed in regulation this season. The Shockers gave up 88 points to Missouri in an overtime loss.

Here are four takeaways from Thursday’s game:

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL MAILBAG:Unpacking latest is Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Memphis basketball defense and injuries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button