De’Andre Hunter signs contract extension with Hawks

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has signed forward De’Andre Hunter to a contract extension, which begins with the 2023-24 season. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In 53 games (52 starts) last season, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.8 minutes (.442 FG%, .379 3FG%, .765 FT%). He scored 10-or-more points in 41 of his 53 games, including 11 outings of 20-or-more. Hunter hit double digits in 14 straight games from 3/3-3/20, the second-longest such streak of his career.

In Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first round at Miami, Hunter poured in a career-best 35 points on 11-21 FGs, adding 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 43 minutes. He became the sixth Hawk in playoff history to finish with at least 35 points and 11 rebounds in a postseason contest.

On 11/3 vs. Brooklyn, he recorded 26 points on 10-11 FGs (6-6 3FGs) in 33 minutes, becoming one of seven players in the NBA last season to shoot perfect from deep while connecting on six-or-more triples and one of only five players in franchise history to do so.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Hunter posted 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.5 minutes (.484 FG%, .326 3FG%, .859 FT%) in 23 games (19 starts) and was selected to the NBA Rising Stars roster. They scored in double digits 18 times, including seven games with 20-or-more points.

In 63 Appearances (62 starts) as a Rookie in 2019-20, he posted 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.0 minutes (.410 FG%, .355 3FG%, .764 FT%). Among Qualifying NBA rookies, Hunter ranked first in mpg and total minutes (2,018), fifth in FT%, t5th in 3FG%, 6th in rpg, 7th in FG%, t7th in ppg and 12th in apg.

Acquired by the Hawks on July 7, 2019 from the New Orleans Pelicans, Hunter was originally selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.