DeAndre Gholston’s buzzer-beater carries Mizzou basketball to a wild comeback win

For the first time this season, DeAndre Gholston did not start for Missouri. But he sure did finish.

Gholston banked a 35-foot heave off the glass at the buzzer Saturday to beat UCF 68-66 to clinch an improbable comeback for the Tigers in Sunrise, Florida.

Mizzou (10-1) had gagged away a 14-point lead and looked poised to suffer a second straight loss in the final seconds until UCF’s Jayhlon Young missed a 3-pointer from the wing with 9 seconds left. MU’s D’Moi Hodge gathered the rebound, raced towards the basket but fell around the 3-point arc. Still, somehow, he found a way to roll the ball to Gholston near midcourt. He launched a prayer for the game-winner, soon to be mobbed by his teammates on the court.

“We needed that one,” Gholston said on the Bally’s Sports postgame interview.

Less than a minute earlier, Gholston gave the ball away with an Offensive foul and his team down a point, the latest misplay for the Tigers down the stretch. Before Gholston’s game-winner, Mizzou hadn’t connected on a field goal since Hodge’s 3-pointer with 3:50 left.

People are also reading…

Nick Honor led the Tigers with 17 points, while Gholston scored 16, all in the second half. Hodge had 15 for Mizzou.

Playing a week after a 28-point drubbing by Kansas, the Tigers headed south for the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic and stumbled early, trailing UCF 10-0 heading into the first media timeout.

Missouri Coach Dennis Gates shook up his starting lineup for the first time this season, but the experiment didn’t seem to work. With Tre Gomillion and Ronnie DeGray in the first five over Gholston and Noah Carter, the Tigers went scoreless on their first six possessions.

Then Honor caught fire. The Florida native connected on his first five 3-pointers and carried the Tigers on an 18-4 run with four 3-pointers during the splurge. Mizzou took its first lead on a Kobe Brown 3-pointer, 15-14, and didn’t score its first 2-point field goal until nearly 11 minutes had come off the clock, a Brown floater off the glass in transition.

Mizzou led by as many as six in the first half, but turnovers spoiled the Tigers’ chances to pull away from the Knights. MU gave the ball away on four straight possessions late in the half and finished the half with eight turnovers.

Isiaih Mosley made his return to the rotation with nine minutes of scoreless play in the first half. He missed all four of his shots and turned the ball over twice but led the Tigers with four assists in the first half. Mosley didn’t play in the second half.

The Tigers erupted out of the locker room with a quick 11-0 run with seven points from Gholston, who was back on the floor in Gates’ starting five.

UCF didn’t score its first field goal until the 12:03 mark of the half — and by then trailed by double digits. The Knights (8-3) had all but collapsed to that point. They had missed 11 straight shots and struggled to get the ball inbounds against Mizzou’s pressure as MU’s lead grew to 14.

But the Knights drained three straight 3-pointers to even the score 60-60 with 4:30 left. Hodge answered with a lead-changing 3 from the wing heading into the final media timeout.

In the final couple of minutes, DeGray corralled a huge Offensive rebound while drawing a fifth foul from UCF’s CJ Kelly and hit two free throws for a 65-60 lead. A couple of possessions later, DeGray poked the ball loose from the Knights in transition. But Taylor Hendricks’ 3-pointer gave UCF a 66-65 lead with 55 seconds left, setting up Gholston’s memorable finish.