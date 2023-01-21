Deandre Ayton’s Updated Status For Pacers-Suns Game

It’s Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Arizona.

However, they could be without their starting center for the contest, as Deandre Ayton is questionable due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: “Deandre Ayton (illness) now questionable Saturday.”

The former first-overall pick is currently averaging 17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field.

