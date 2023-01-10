Deandre Ayton’s Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

It’s Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

However, they will be without starting center Deandre Ayton, who has been ruled out for the contest with an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: “Deandre Ayton (ankle) ruled out Tuesday.”

The former first-overall pick has played in 37 games this season, and has averages of 17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest (on 59.2% shooting from the field).

Right now, the Suns are 20-21 in 41 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

However, they have been in a massive slump, and are one of the coldest teams in the entire NBA.

They are 1-9 in their last ten games, and currently in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

On the road, the Suns are 6-14 in 20 games played away from Phoenix, Arizona.

Back in November, they beat the Warriors (at home) 130-119, and Ayton had 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

The Warriors are currently 20-20 in 40 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the west.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games, and a very impressive 17-4 in the 21 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

However, the Warriors come into the evening in the middle of a two-game losing streak.