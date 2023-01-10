Deandre Ayton’s Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

It’s Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

However, they will be without starting center Deandre Ayton, who has been ruled out for the contest with an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: “Deandre Ayton (ankle) ruled out Tuesday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button