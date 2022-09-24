Dean Throws Four Touchdowns, Football Beats Brown in Ivy League Opener, 35-28

Next Game: Holy Cross 10/1/2022 | 1:00 pm ET ESPN+ WRCA 1330 AM, 106.1 FM, 92.9 FM-HD2 October 01 (Sat) / 1:00 pm ET Holy Cross

PROVIDENCE, RI – Senior quarterback Charlie Dean threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns, senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly tallied 115 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Harvard University football held off a late rally to beat Brown University, 35-28, on Saturday afternoon at Brown Stadium in both teams’ Ivy League opener.

The Crimson (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) took a 21-0 lead at Halftime and a 28-0 edge early in the third quarter behind two receiving touchdowns from Wimberly and one each from senior tight end Haven Montefalco and sophomore wide receiver Ledger Hatch . Harvard remained ahead 35-7 behind a rushing score from Aidan Borguet before the Bears (1-1, 0-1 Ivy) scored the game’s final three touchdowns in the fourth quarter prior to the Crimson closing the contest with a defensive stop.

Harvard Highlights

Senior quarterback Charlie Dean completed 20-of-29 passes for career highs in passing yards (282) and passing touchdowns (four). He notched his first career game with three or more passing touchdowns. Dean completed 13-of-18 passes for 165 yards and three scores in the first half.

completed 20-of-29 passes for career highs in passing yards (282) and passing touchdowns (four). He notched his first career game with three or more passing touchdowns. Dean completed 13-of-18 passes for 165 yards and three scores in the first half. Senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly caught eight passes for career highs in receiving yards (115) and receiving touchdowns (two). He posted two touchdowns in a game for the first time in his career and registered a 100-yard game for the second time in his career. Wimberly caught six balls for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

caught eight passes for career highs in receiving yards (115) and receiving touchdowns (two). He posted two touchdowns in a game for the first time in his career and registered a 100-yard game for the second time in his career. Wimberly caught six balls for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Senior running back Aidan Borguet ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for his second straight 100-yard game to open the year. He recorded his fourth career 100-yard rushing game. Borguet scored his fourth touchdown of the year on a 67-yard run in the third quarter.

ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for his second straight 100-yard game to open the year. He recorded his fourth career 100-yard rushing game. Borguet scored his fourth touchdown of the year on a 67-yard run in the third quarter. Sophomore wide receiver Ledger Hatch grabbed three passes for a career-best 90 yards and a touchdown. His second career score came on an 81-yard flea flicker on the first play from scrimmage to open the second half.

grabbed three passes for a career-best 90 yards and a touchdown. His second career score came on an 81-yard flea flicker on the first play from scrimmage to open the second half. Senior tight end Haven Montefalco caught two passes for 21 yards and his first career touchdown. All three Crimson tight ends that dressed in the game recorded receptions, including Juniors Tim Dowd (one catch, 12 yards) and Scott Giuliano (one catch, eight yards).

caught two passes for 21 yards and his first career touchdown. All three Crimson tight ends that dressed in the game recorded receptions, including Juniors (one catch, 12 yards) and (one catch, eight yards). Senior defensive back Alex Washington made an interception for the Crimson’s first takeaway of the season. They added five tackles in the game.

made an interception for the Crimson’s first takeaway of the season. They added five tackles in the game. Senior linebacker Jack McGowan totaled six tackles – including five solo stops – and one of the Crimson’s two sacks in the game. Senior linebacker Jake Brown tallied seven tackles and a tackle for loss, and junior defensive back James Herring posted seven tackles.

totaled six tackles – including five solo stops – and one of the Crimson’s two sacks in the game. Senior linebacker tallied seven tackles and a tackle for loss, and junior defensive back posted seven tackles. The Crimson outgained the Bears in total offense, 468-393.

Gallery: (9-24-2022) Football at Brown 2022

How It Happened

The Crimson Struck first as a senior quarterback Charlie Dean connected with senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly is a 26-yard touchdown with 9:46 to go in the first quarter. The play capped an eight-play, 67-yard drive in 2:54. Harvard picked up a pair of third-down conversions on the drive., and Wimberly totaled 57 receiving yards on the drive.

connected with senior wide receiver is a 26-yard touchdown with 9:46 to go in the first quarter. The play capped an eight-play, 67-yard drive in 2:54. Harvard picked up a pair of third-down conversions on the drive., and Wimberly totaled 57 receiving yards on the drive. Dean found Wimberly again for the Crimson’s second score as Wimberly caught his second 26-yard touchdown of the game, making the score 14-0 with 9:19 to go in the second quarter. The play concluded an eight-play, 73-yard drive in 4:06 that included a fourth-down conversion on a seven-yard pass from Dean to the sophomore Ledger Hatch . The drive began after the Crimson pressured the Bears into missing a 44-yard field goal attempt.

. The drive began after the Crimson pressured the Bears into missing a 44-yard field goal attempt. Dean tossed his third touchdown of the game late in the second quarter, finding the senior tight end Haven Montefalco on a 17-yard pass to put the visitors up 21-0 with 4:01 to go until halftime. The Crimson took eight plays and 68 yards in 3:52 on the scoring drive.

on a 17-yard pass to put the visitors up 21-0 with 4:01 to go until halftime. The Crimson took eight plays and 68 yards in 3:52 on the scoring drive. On the first play from scrimmage to start the second half, Dean linked up with Hatch on a flea flicker for an 81-yard strike, pushing Harvard ahead 28-0 with 14:42 left in the third quarter.

Brown scored for the first time with 11:53 to go in the third quarter as Jake Willcox connected with Stockton Owen for a 49-yard touchdown bringing the score to 28-7.

The Crimson responded 42 seconds later as a senior running back Aidan Borguet broke Loose for a 67-yard rushing touchdown, extending the lead to 35-7 with 11:11 to go in the third.

broke Loose for a 67-yard rushing touchdown, extending the lead to 35-7 with 11:11 to go in the third. Brown tallied his second touchdown of the day with 14:51 remaining in the fourth quarter as Allen Smith rushed the ball into the end zone from seven yards, bringing the score to 35-14.

The Bears trimmed the margin to 35-21 with 9:55 left as Willcox found Wes Rockett for a 16-yard touchdown.

The hosts came within 35-28 on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Willcox to Allan Houston III with 5:36 left before Harvard stopped Brown on its final drive of the game.

The Crimzone

CRIMSON COME OUT FLYING?? Charlie Dean finds Ledger Hatch on the flea flicker for an 81-yard Strike to open the 2nd half?? ?? ESPN+: https://t.co/O3QjjlKRTS#GoCrimson | #OneCrimson #HarvardBrown @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/0HLFUNYT6Q — Harvard Football (@HarvardFootball) September 24, 2022

Game Notes

Harvard improved to 89-30-2 all-time vs. Brown. The Crimson has won 11 straight in the matchup.

The Crimson improved to 23-5 in Ivy League openers under Tim Murphy The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football.

The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football. Harvard improved its record to 48-16 in the month of September under Murphy.

The Crimson has scored in 230 consecutive games.

With the game airing live on NESN+, Harvard improved to 34-12 in games on linear television since 2013.

The Crimson played on an artificial surface at Brown Stadium for the first time. The Bears installed synthetic turf at Richard Gouse Field prior to the 2021 season.

Next Up

Harvard Returns home to Harvard Stadium to host Holy Cross on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1:00 pm (ESPN+) for the program’s Title IX Celebration and Youth Day game.