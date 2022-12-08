Dean Burmester leads the Alfred Dunhill Championship; Charl Schwartzel takes wrong drop

MALELANE, South Africa — Dean Burmester made six birdies on the back nine to complete his 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Thursday.

The 33-year-old South African, looking for his third European tour title, had managed just two birdies and a bogey by the Midway point of his opening round at Leopard Creek.

“What a back nine, some of the best I’ve played in a little while so I’m happy to do that,” said Burmester, who is ranked 58th.

Full-field scores from the Alfred Dunhill Championship

Lukas Nemecz is one shot back after starting his round with three consecutive birdies. The Austrian added four more birdies and a bogey in his 66.

Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Round 1

Deon Germishuys eagled the par-5 18th and joined fellow South Africans Darren Fichardt, Branden Grace and Jaco Ahlers in a tie for third with Frenchman David Ravetto, two strokes off the lead.

Four-time winner Charl Schwartzel’s 74 included a quadruple-bogey on the 18th.

The former Masters Champion tweeted: “Took a wrong drop on 18 today… was an honest mistake, head was a bit clouded and didn’t think it thru. Only realized when I got home. Lucky for me the rules are a bit softer, it used to be DQ but instead I got a 2 shot penalty. Starting Tomorrow +2.”