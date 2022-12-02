Deal alert! This Ultimate golf brush is on sale for a limited time only

For a limited time, the beloved Grooveit Golf Brush is 15% off. Buy it to use for a gift or snag one for yourself while this sale lasts. GOLF

For a limited time, the beloved Grooveit Golf Brush is 15% off, making it the Ultimate gift for those $20 max spend gift exchanges. It’s also an excellent stocking stuffer due to its compact size. Or, if you’re not quite in the holiday shopping zone yet, snag one for yourself — we won’t tell anyone.

We call this the Ultimate golf brush because its hollow handle holds water or a cleaning solution, making it easier and more sanitary (no need to spit on your grooves anymore) to clean your clubs throughout your round. And despite its small size, it actually holds enough liquid to last multiple rounds.

Get yours using the button below while supplies last.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Grooves Brush $24.99 FEATURES Heavy-duty nylon bristles with a 3-year replacement warranty The self-contained tube holds water or cleaning solution Holds enough liquid to last multiple rounds and refills easily The unique magnetic securing system allows secure attachment to the golf bag The magnetic system also allows cord-free mobility to use away from the golf bag High-quality Magnets that will last the lifetime of the grooveit brush Lightweight, yet extremely rugged and durable ﻿Ensures maximum backspin, distance, and accuracy Ergonomically designed pistol grip Attaches to golf bag with high -quality mini carabiner