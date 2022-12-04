Deal Alert! Save big on the CaddieBike for a limited time

The CaddieBike is on sale GOLF

If you’re looking for a golf gift that will really wow you this holiday season, the CaddieBike is that gift. It’s a totally unexpected, golf-meets-adrenaline-junkie lifestyle item perfect for on- and off-course use.

The CaddieBike goes up to 25 miles per hour and has an attachment on the back to hold your clubs. It’s a great option for city dwellers looking for an easier way to get to and from the course/range/simulator. Or if you live close, but not quite a walking distance from your home course, use it to get to, from and around the golf course in style.

It’s not cheap — Retailing for just under $2,500 — but, right now they’re running a sale bringing the price down to $1,996. There are two models to choose from and you can save between $499-$599! That’s pretty on par (pun intended) with the cost of other e-bikes without the club attachment.

Use the button below to shop the bike while the deal lasts until Dec. 9!

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

The CaddieBike Rambler Starting at $1,996 for a limited time only! The CaddieBike Rambler is a blast on-and-off the course BUY NOW