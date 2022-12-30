Deal Alert! Give your putter a little Birdie Juice for the new year

These Birdie Juice putter covers are 30% off! GOLF

If “make more birdies” is one of your New Year’s resolutions, try adding a little Birdie Juice to your gamer to remember the goal!

This Colt and Drew special is available in both blade and mallet options, and is sold exclusively on GOLF.com — you won’t find this bad boy anywhere else. If you’re looking for a unique bag update that won’t break the bank (they’re currently 30% off for a limited time), this is it.

We can’t guarantee a Birdie Juice putter cover will actually lead to more birdies, but we’re thinking it certainly can’t hurt the cause. Use the buttons below to get yours today!

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Colt + Drew “Birdie Juice” Mallet Cover $50 ($35 with 30% off) Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz are known to ‘get amongst it’ on the course. When they pull their flatsticks out of the bag, there’s a birdie juice cover on it. Grab your own to support the guys and be one of the boys. Get that birdie juice energy on the greens! buy now

Colt + Drew “Birdie Juice” blade putter cover $50 ($35 with 30% off) Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz are known to ‘get amongst it’ on the course. When they pull their flatsticks out of the bag, there’s a birdie juice cover on it. Grab your own to support the guys and be one of the boys. Get that birdie juice energy on the greens! buy now

All Birdie Juice, GOLF and Nicklaus-branded items in our Pro Shop are on sale for a limited time. Click here to explore the complete offer while supplies last.