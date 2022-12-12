Deal Alert! Don’t miss Stitch Golf’s biggest sale of the year

Stitch Golf is running a rare 40% off sale today only! Courtesy

For one day only, Stitch Golf is running their biggest sale of the year — 40% off everything. The brand is known for their chic golf bags (my personal bag of choice), but they typically cost a pretty penny. Today only, their price is cut almost in half. They also have great accessories like hats, head covers towels and travel bags, all of which make great gifts. They have pretty great apparel too.

Scroll down to shop our favorite items, or head over to their website to check out the sitewide deal for yourself. Just be sure to enter the code “BESTDEALOFTHEYEAR” at checkout. For golf bags, use the code “BIRDIE.”

Stitch Golf Limited Edition Nylon Clubhouse Duffle $268 ($161 with code BESTDEALOFTHEYEAR) Whether you’re going to the gym, the golf club or heading out of town, this bag is the perfect size for all of your needs. You can even personalize it with your initials! buy now

Stitch Caddy Towel $40 ($24 with code BESTDEALOFTHEYEAR) This is the perfect classic caddy towel you can throw over your clubs or alignment sticks for a classic country club look. buy now

Stitch SL2 Golf Bag $388 ($233 with code BIRDIE) This lightweight, stylish golf bag is perfect for walkers. It comes with both single and double strap options and has a four way divider top. buy now

Stitch Circle Logo S Hat $36 ($22 with code BESTDEALOFTHEYEAR) This Lightweight cotton cap is a great way to show off your fandom for the Stitch brand. Buy now

Stitch Damon Polo $98 ($59 with code BESTDEALOFTHEYEAR) This signature striped polo comes in a few colors and features Hidden collar buttons to keep the collar crisp throughout your round. buy now