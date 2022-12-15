Deadline to opt out of NBA collective bargaining agreement extended to Feb. 8

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to extend the deadline to opt out of their current collective bargaining agreement from Dec. 15 Thu Feb. 8, the parties announced Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know:

The deadline was extended “in connection with ongoing efforts to reach a new agreement.”

If either party decides to opt out, the current CBA will end on June 30, 2023.

Among other key points, the next CBA is expected to undo the league’s “one-and-done” rule.

How does the NBA CBA work?

The CBA is the governing manual for the entire league, negotiated between the league and its players’ union, the NBPA. It determines how every part of the NBA works, from the draft to free agency to pretty much everything in between.

What’s at stake?

The next CBA is expected to undo a rule that has been in place since 2005, lowering the age limit for the NBA Draft from 19 to 18, The Athletic reported in September.

Currently, the NBA requires any player Entering the NBA Draft to be at least 19 years old during the calendar year the draft is held and at least one NBA season removed from his high school graduation or what would have been his graduation if he hasn’t graduated. That means players can go one-and-done after high school, but that one year could be spent in college, abroad or even the G League Ignite.

The new age limit would take it down a year, allowing 18-year-olds into the NBA and foregoing the requirement that they must be at least one year removed from their high school graduation. That would allow players to go from high school — or the Overtime Elite league or the G League Ignite — straight to the NBA.

The league is reportedly also pushing for a hard cap on spending, or an upper spending limit, although it’s not the first time the NBA is pursuing a hard cap. The new CBA is also expected to include a mental health designation for players to cite, similar to how physical injuries are handled.

Why the extension matters

This gives the NBA and the NBPA more time to negotiate and find a new deal that works for both parties. It also signals that the two sides are not at such an impasse with one another that it’s not fixable, and still working together to stave off a lockout, which is key. By moving the deadline back almost two months the two sides have the runway to complete a CBA they have been talking about since the summer. — Vorkunov

(Photo: Chuck Cook / USA Today)