De’Aaron Fox Reveals His Basketball Inspirations, Goals for this Season and more in sit down with Draymond Green

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox joined Draymond Green on a newly released Episode of “The Draymond Green Show”, to discuss everything from the Haliburton-Sabonis trade to his goals for the 2022-23 season.

Here are some of the best quotes and biggest takeaways from the interview with Green:

Draymond Green is De’Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray and Mike Brown

“I think [Fox] will and should be a future All-Star. I look forward to that happening.”

“We had Mike as an assistant coach, and you can still feel his imprint on things. Like imprint on drills, the drills start to go long. He’s very detailed oriented.”

“Mike Brown is a defensive genius. I’m happy for you because I think it’ll be a good thing for [your team]”

“I got a lot of expectations for the young fella. Being a Big10 guy watching him against my Spartans quite a bit over the last couple of years. I got high expectations for [Keegan] with the way he’s shooting the ball and the way the league has changed to guys stepping out and shooting it. Y’all running pin Downs for him. For most 4-men to Chase a pin down? It’s gonna be really cool to see him develop and I’m looking forward to seeing that.”

Fox on the Haliburton-Sabonis Trade

“For me, [the trade] mean one, they believe in me. But two, it’s like, we just traded somebody that could be a franchise point guard either here or somewhere else. So, you better get on your shit and you better start winning. So, it’s like, does it add pressure, yeah, a little bit. But at the end of the day, I’ve been trying to get us to the Playoffs for years. So, a little added pressure ain’t gon’ hurt nobody.”

“Every time we had matched up against [Sabonis] he was 20 and 20, 20 and 15. Every time we played him. So, I was excited to play with him. But for me, just playing with somebody – hell, Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] can probably attribute that to playing with you – having a big that can pass the ball, the way that y’all pass the ball, it opens up the world. I’ve been shooting 38% from three since we got him. He’s just expanded my game tremendously.”

Fox is Playing for Mike Brown

“When you got on, I told you, ‘These practices have been long!’ But this is something I feel like we needed. I said this at the end of last year, obviously, knowing that we needed a new coach, I’m like, we just need structure. We need somebody that’s going to pay attention and be real attentive to every little thing and he – something will be good and he’ll stop and he’ll nitpick. And that’s something we needed.”

“It’s crazy how good he is. He has that Tim Duncan demeanor.”

“He’s the most efficient guy I’ve been around. You look over at him shooting [in practice], he’s not missing. We play pick up before training camp, he’s not missing. They don’t have any wasted motion. Everything he does is efficient. He really just makes the game look easy.”

“The demeanor is always calm. He’s gonna show the world what he can do.”

Fox is Who He Models His Game After

“In high school, I watched a film on Nick Van Exel, and John [Wall] and young Chris Paul and Tony Parker. I watched a lot of those guys.”

Fox on His Goals for the 2022-23 Season

“It stems from shooting the ball. Whenever I’ve shot the ball well, the whole team has done better. Now, you might have to take an extra step up and an extra step guarding me, it’s a wrap.”