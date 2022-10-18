De’Aaron Fox ready to help Kings get over hump, break NBA playoff ‘curse’

When the Seattle Mariners clinched a 2022 MLB playoff berth for the first time since 2001, it handed the crown for Longest postseason drought in major American professional sports to the Kings.

Sacramento hasn’t made the NBA Playoffs in 16 years, and Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been a part of the drought for the last five seasons. Rather than looking for a one-way ticket out of town, the 24-year-old wants to be part of the team that ends the futility.

“I think obviously it’s always, you know, getting over that hump, especially for me being the only guy that’s been here that long,” Fox told Reporters on Monday. “You know, some guys have been in the playoffs. Half the guys won championships. We have coaches who won championships but for me personally who has been here it’s definitely to get over that help and break that curse.”

With Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento to begin the season, alongside the additions of Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray and Malik Monk, Fox believes the Kings can do more than just be a challenge for opponents during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Sacramento and Fox only have to look at Seattle and how much it meant to the 2022 Mariners team to be the group that ended the 21-year playoff drought.

If Fox and the Kings need more motivation, they can only look at how wild T-Mobile Park was when the Mariners clinched their playoff spot and they can imagine how Golden 1 Center will react should Sacramento accomplish the same goal.

The Kings have built a team this offseason that might have the potential to nab a play-in tournament spot, and in a one-game elimination game, anything is possible.