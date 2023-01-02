De Zerbi hopes Mac Allister stays with Brighton

Alexis McAllister has been urged against considering a move away from Brighton and Hove Albion in this month’s transfer window by manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Top Clubs Circle for Mac Allister

McAllister won praise for a series of energetic performances for Argentina in Qatar. They started six of the Albiceleste‘s seven matches as they lifted the World Cup for a third time. Although he only signed a new three-year contract with Brighton in October, McAllister has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Juventus, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.

On Monday, Mac Allister returned to Brighton for the first time since the tournament and told Sky Sports he was “in no rush” to move elsewhere. De Zerbi welcomed those comments as he insisted the AMEX Stadium was the best place for the midfielder to continue his development.

“I spoke with him an hour ago about playing better. If he wants to stay, we’re happy. It’s better for him as well as for us,” De Zerbi said as he previewed Tuesday’s trip to Everton. “At this moment, changing team could be a problem for him. We are happy for him. Now for us he’s a very important player. It’s better to play with him than to play without him.”

Brace at Goodison

McAllister scored twice as Brighton won 3-2 at Goodison in January last year, but De Zerbi will leave it late before deciding on his involvement this time around. Asked whether Mac Allister was ready to startDe Zerbi said: “Mentally yes. Physically, I don’t know. We’ll decide [on Tuesday].”

Brighton fell to a 2-4 defeat in a thrilling contest against the Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday, with De Zerbi left to lament a lack of luck. “We are disappointed with the result. We played well,” they said. “To get a good result against a big team you have to be a little lucky. We weren’t lucky. We had chances to open the game, but Arsenal are a great team. We can lose the game, but we are disappointed with the way in which we lost the gamenot only for the result, but for the way.”