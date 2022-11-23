De La Salle pitches shutout for first win – Crescent City Sports

In boys soccer action Tuesday, De La Salle handled Patrick Taylor 7-0 at Pan American Stadium for its first win of the season.

It was a big day for Jose Bonet, who recorded a hat trick. Landen D’Amour put a pair of goals in the back of the net while Camden Fisackerly and James Hickey each added a goal. Tyler Matthews put up a clean sheet in goal.

De La Salle (1-2) will play at Hammond Saturday at 1 pm Patrick Taylor will play at Belle Chasse next Tuesday.

Area Prep Soccer Results from Tuesday, Nov. 22

Boys

Belle Chasse 8, Riverside Academy 0

De La Salle 7, Patrick Taylor 0

Grace King 4, Hammond 4

Ponchatoula 2, Pineville 0

St. Michael 2, Willow School 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Liberty 0

Girls

Archbishop Hannan 1, Fontainebleau 1

Cabrini 8, De La Salle 0

Mandeville 3, West Monroe 0

St. Thomas More 4, Hahnville 0

Walker 12, Riverside Academy 4