De La Salle pitches shutout for first win – Crescent City Sports

  • November 22, 2022
  • By Ken Trahan
  • Category: Preps

In boys soccer action Tuesday, De La Salle handled Patrick Taylor 7-0 at Pan American Stadium for its first win of the season.

It was a big day for Jose Bonet, who recorded a hat trick. Landen D’Amour put a pair of goals in the back of the net while Camden Fisackerly and James Hickey each added a goal. Tyler Matthews put up a clean sheet in goal.

De La Salle (1-2) will play at Hammond Saturday at 1 pm Patrick Taylor will play at Belle Chasse next Tuesday.

Area Prep Soccer Results from Tuesday, Nov. 22
Boys
Belle Chasse 8, Riverside Academy 0
Grace King 4, Hammond 4
Ponchatoula 2, Pineville 0
St. Michael 2, Willow School 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Liberty 0

Girls
Archbishop Hannan 1, Fontainebleau 1
Cabrini 8, De La Salle 0
Mandeville 3, West Monroe 0
St. Thomas More 4, Hahnville 0
Walker 12, Riverside Academy 4

