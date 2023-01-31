De La Salle gets win over Sophie B. Wright – Crescent City Sports
Area Prep Soccer Report for Tuesday, Jan. 31
In a District 8-III contest Monday, De La Salle exploded for three goals in the second half and held off Sophie B. Wright 3-2 at Lakeview.
Connor Butler scored a pair of goals for the Cavaliers, Landen D’Amour added a goal and Jose Bonet assisted on all three goals.
De La Salle finished its regular season 6-13-3.
Sophie B. Wright finished her regular season 5-6-2.
Area Prep Soccer Results from Monday, Jan. 30
Boys
Archbishop Hannan 2, Ponchatoula 1
Archbishop Rummel 2, Belle Chasse 0
Ben Franklin 7, Carver 0
Country Day 2, International 1
De La Salle 3, Sophie B. Wright 2
Grace King 0, Willow School 0
Haynes Academy 2, West Jefferson 1
Holy Cross 2, St. Martin’s Episcopal 0
John Ehret 3, Jefferson Rise 1
Kenner Discovery 5, Archbishop Shaw 0
Lakeshore 1, McMain 0
Landry 2, Higgins 1
Lutcher 2, Live Oak 1
Mandeville 7, Pearl River 0
Newman 2, Brother Martin 1
University Lab 1, Jesuit 0
Girls
Belle Chasse 2, Academy of Our Lady 0
Central 4, Kenner Discovery 3
Country Day 8, International 0
De La Salle 5, Helen Cox 2
Dominica 4, Ben Franklin 0
Higgins 6, Landry 1
McGehee 2, Ursuline Academy 0
Newman 3, Dutchtown 3
Ponchatoula 3, Haynes Academy 1
St. Thomas More 2, St. Scholastica 1