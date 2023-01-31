De La Salle gets win over Sophie B. Wright – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Soccer Report for Tuesday, Jan. 31

In a District 8-III contest Monday, De La Salle exploded for three goals in the second half and held off Sophie B. Wright 3-2 at Lakeview.

Connor Butler scored a pair of goals for the Cavaliers, Landen D’Amour added a goal and Jose Bonet assisted on all three goals.

De La Salle finished its regular season 6-13-3.

Sophie B. Wright finished her regular season 5-6-2.

Area Prep Soccer Results from Monday, Jan. 30

Boys

Archbishop Hannan 2, Ponchatoula 1

Archbishop Rummel 2, Belle Chasse 0

Ben Franklin 7, Carver 0

Country Day 2, International 1

De La Salle 3, Sophie B. Wright 2

Grace King 0, Willow School 0

Haynes Academy 2, West Jefferson 1

Holy Cross 2, St. Martin’s Episcopal 0

John Ehret 3, Jefferson Rise 1

Kenner Discovery 5, Archbishop Shaw 0

Lakeshore 1, McMain 0

Landry 2, Higgins 1

Lutcher 2, Live Oak 1

Mandeville 7, Pearl River 0

Newman 2, Brother Martin 1

University Lab 1, Jesuit 0

Girls

Belle Chasse 2, Academy of Our Lady 0

Central 4, Kenner Discovery 3

Country Day 8, International 0

De La Salle 5, Helen Cox 2

Dominica 4, Ben Franklin 0

Higgins 6, Landry 1

McGehee 2, Ursuline Academy 0

Newman 3, Dutchtown 3

Ponchatoula 3, Haynes Academy 1

St. Thomas More 2, St. Scholastica 1