De La Fuente Leads Men’s Golf at Bluejack National Shootout

MONTGOMERY, Texas – University of Houston junior Santiago De La Fuente posted a 36-hole score of 7-under 137 to lead the Cougars and tie for second against Sam Houston during the Bluejack National Shootout at Bluejack National on Monday afternoon.

In a 6-count-4 format, Sam Houston finished with a score of 619 to finish ahead of the Cougars’ 628 on the 7,552-yard, par-72 course in a recent addition to Houston’s fall schedule.

De La Fuente opened the tournament with a 69 and closed the day with a 68 to join Sam Houston’s Kristoffer Max in a tie for second.

Senior Marcus Wochner and sophomore Jacob Borow tied for fourth at 139 with Borow posting a 69 and Wochner adding a 68 in the afternoon session.

Seniors Austyn Reily and Nick Sutton each tied for sixth at 140. Making his Houston debut after transferring from Tennessee Tech, Sutton opened the Bluejack National Shootout with a 69, while Reily closed with a 69.

Borow joined with senior transfer Nick Sutton in competing as individuals.

Sophomore Wolfgang Glawe and senior Braxton Watkins tied for second at 142, while a redshirt freshman Reuben Lindsay finished 13th at 143.

Sam Houston’s Bret Gray earned medalist honors at 132 after posting a 63 in the Second Round.

UP NEXT

Following the Bluejack National Shootout, the Cougars continue their fall slate when they tee off at the Trinity Forest Invitational on Oct. 2-4 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

From there, the team closes out its fall schedule when it competes at The Williams Cup on Oct. 23-25 ​​at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, NC

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Risea $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference.

Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN PROJECT 17

Fans are invited to join Project 17 to support Houston Men’s Golf. Project members provide financial support directly to Houston Men’s Golf for needs beyond the program’s operating budget.

For information about Project 17 or to join, fans can click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarMGolf on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarMGolf. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at uhcougarmgolf.

– UHCougars.com –