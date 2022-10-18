DCSD volleyball teams set for Playoffs

Five of DeKalb’s 11 volleyball teams will have home matches to open the GHSA state volleyball Playoffs beginning Oct. 18.

Chamblee (21-6) will play the first home game as the region Champion Lady Bulldogs host Northgate (14-27-3) in the 5A Playoffs Oct. 18 at 5 p.m

DCSD’s other Oct. 18 playoff matches are on the road. Arabia Mountain (12-14-1) goes to Harris County (29-16) for a 5:30 pm match, Tucker (13-17-1) travels to McIntosh (30-12) with tip-off time set for 6 pm, and Cedar Grove opens 3A play with a road trip to Bremen (27-5-2) at 5 pm

Dunwoody and Southwest DeKalb earned home matches with runner-up finishes in their respective regions. Their first-round games are set for Oct. 19. Dunwoody (26-10) hosts a Class 6A Matchup with Rockdale County (15-18) at 6 pm Southwest DeKalb (25-9-1) hosts a 4A first round match against Lovett (23-8) at 5:30 p.m

A 4A match set for Oct. 19 will feature Stephenson (18-7) traveling to Pace Academy (37-1) for a 5:30 pm start.

Towers (12-17) rounds out the DCSD teams in action with a road trip to North Cobb Christian (29-12) for a 2A Clash at 6 pm

Other DeKalb County schools in action include Decatur hosting Northside on Oct 18 at 6 pm, Drew Charter traveling to Mt. The best is Oct. 19 at 6 pm, St. Pius X Catholic hosting Morrow on Oct. 19 at 6 pm, and Marist traveling to Jonesboro for an Oct. 19 Matchup beginning at 6 pm

The Champion editor Jay Phillips contributed to this article.

514 total views, no views today