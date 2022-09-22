DCHS Lady Demons Golf finish 5th at Salina South Invitational – Dodge City Daily Globe

Mark Shelton Dodge City Globe

The Dodge City girls golf placed fifth in the Salina South Invitational after shooting a 408 Sept. 19 in Salina.

The Lady Demons finished behind Goddard-Eisenhower, Maize, Hays and Manhattan.

Manhattan was top of the leaderboard, carding a

346. The top-scorers for the Lady Demons were Ashlyn Armstrong, who posted an 87 and Riley Kippes who posted a 92.

Following Armstrong and Kippes, Payton Dunn carded a 106, Rachel Harrold shot a 123.

“We were very fortunate to get to play Salina Country Club,” Head Coach Tyson Clark said. “It is a traditional old country club with tree-lined fairways and challenging greens. All of the girls had some challenges during the day but continued to battle. This experience will benefit us during the remainder of the season.”

Up next, the Lady Demons will compete in the Garden City Invitational at 1 pm Sept. 20 at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City.

Results Team Results Place Team Total

1 Manhattan 346

2 Hayes 351

3 Maize 358

4 Goddard-Eisenhower 389

5 Dodge City 408

6 Salina-South 414

7 Newton 417

8 Campus 421

9 Hutchinson 463

10 Concordia 511

To contact the writer, email [email protected] and follow Dodge City Globe sports coverage on twitter @Daily-GlobeSpor1.