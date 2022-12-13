DCG girls basketball wins fifth straight, girls wrestling takes third

Both individually and as a team, the Mustangs were ready for some big wins this week. (Note: Events covered Dec. 5-11)

Boys Basketball (3-1)

Starting the season off with two wins, the season hit a snag on Friday with a 65-54 loss to a Veteran team in Newton (1-2).

“I don’t think we played like we’re capable of playing and I think we’re a little bit inexperienced,” DCG head Coach Joel Rankin said. “I was more pleased with the second half where we kind of shook it off a little bit and made it again but it was definitely a rough first half.”

DCG went into the locker room facing a 32-22 deficit. Behind 16 points scored by both Calix Cahill and Jonathan Howard over the whole game, the Mustangs bounced back and lost the second half 33-32 but it was hardly enough to erase the deficit. Cahill was all over the floor as he not only co-led in points but tied Jaden Jones with five rebounds, and was second with five assists, one behind Tate Perrin’s six dishes.

