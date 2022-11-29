DCF Proactive Grant Supports Kids’ Growth Through Soccer

Lawrenceburg Greendale Soccer Club provides an inclusive environment so kids can learn and grow through soccer.

DCF Board member Elise Smith, left, presents a $1,000 grant check to Bryston Cutter of Lawrenceburg Greendale Soccer Club. Photo provided.

(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – The Dearborn Community Foundation, Inc. (DCF) has awarded a $1,000 Proactive Grant to the Lawrenceburg Greendale Soccer Club (LGSC) to help the organization provide an inclusive environment so kids can learn and grow through soccer.

In a continuing effort to make an impact in the community, DCF is awarding 15 Proactive Grants of $1,000 each throughout 2022 to charitable organizations that serve Dearborn County residents. Each of the Foundation’s 15 Volunteer board members is recommending a grant. The money comes from the Foundation’s Unrestricted Endowment Funds, established by donors to provide flexibility to address changing needs in the community over the years.

The LGSC grant is aimed to help eliminate the cost barrier to families who have an interest in participating in the league, but may have trouble affording fees, said Spokesman Bryston Cutter. The community-based nonprofit organization is focused on soccer programs for all kids ages 3-14.

“Our goal is to provide an inclusive environment for kids to learn and grow through the sport of soccer,” said Cutter. “We believe that our role in youth development goes beyond soccer. It is a chance for kids in our community to grow and develop socially, emotionally, and physically through sport. We feel that this grant recognizes the importance of our role in the community. “

DCF Board member Elsie Smith said she recommended the Proactive Grant because LGSC serves a large youth group in Dearborn County. “This proactive grant is for the Scholarship program to allow those children to participate who otherwise might not be able to play due to finances or the number of children in the family.” she said.

Sports can be an important part of children’s character, and it is important to get them involved when they are ready, said Smith, a retired educator.

“I have always admired this quote. Wish I could say it was mine, but who better than Hellen Keller: ‘Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.'” Participating on a team teaches youngsters this important message, said Smith.