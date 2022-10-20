DC United Make Leadership Changes in Soccer Operations

WASHINGTON, DC (October 19, 2022) – DC United have announced that they have parted ways with General Manager and Head of Technical Recruitment and Analysis Lucy Rushton and First Team Performance Director Victor Lonchuk as part of the restructuring of the club’s soccer operations. The ongoing work on improving the club’s soccer operations and processes will continue in the off-season.

“We want to thank Lucy and Victor for their contributions over the past seasons. We wish both of them success in their future endeavors,” said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, Co-Chairman of DC United.

DC United will immediately begin a global search for a new General Manager to lead day-to-day operations of the soccer department and will also announce the appointment of a new Performance Director.

The new General Manager will have broad responsibility in all aspects of the first team soccer operations including roster makeup, player recruitment, and Talent identification and will report directly to club ownership.

“The club’s on-field performance this season was unacceptable. We owe it to our supporters, our players, and our greater community to compete at a high-level. We are focused on bringing leadership that will work closely with Head Coach Wayne Rooney and our management team to build a Squad that once again competes at the top Echelon of Major League Soccer. In order to accomplish this and to evolve as a club, we felt it was necessary to make this decision and bring in new leadership.”

The incoming General Manager will be Entering an organization with key elements in place, including recent investments in the expansion of the technical staff, enhanced analytics and technology, the dramatic growth of the DC United Academy, and the opening of the state-of-the -art training facility and performance center in Leesburg, Virginia.

One of the founding Clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, DC United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

DC United have called the District home for the past 27 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, DC, which opened in 2018. In addition to DC United games, the 20,000-seat soccer- specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round, including the District’s premier arts, culinary, and music festival, Unite the District Fest. Audi Field will soon be home to America’s number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

For more information and club updates, please visit www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @dcunited.