DC United Announce Single Match Tickets for 2023 Major League Soccer Season are Now Available for Purchase

Tickets start at $29 for all matches and premium seating options are available as low as $148 per seat with all-inclusive food and drink (beer, soda, and wine). For information regarding memberships, group tickets, or suite availability please visit: www.dcunited.com/tickets.

The 2023 season will also see the debut of MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that will have every match of the MLS regular season, and the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. With MLS Season Pass, fans can enjoy every MLS match, an average of 13 games each Saturday night, on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. The launch of MLS Season Pass on Feb. 1, 2023 marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple, a historic first for a major professional sports league.