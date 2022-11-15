DC United Among 12 Major League Soccer Clubs Scheduled to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California

Invitational to Take Place From January 19 – February 18; Full Match Schedule and Ticket On-Sale Information to be Announced in Coming Weeks

WASHINGTON, DC (November 15, 2022) – DC United have today announced that the club will participate alongside 11 other Major League Soccer Clubs in the Coachella Valley Invitational at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, a location made famous by the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Taking place from Jan. 29 – Feb. 18, the second annual Invitational will be open to fans and feature 12 MLS clubs: Charlotte FC, DC United, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, St Louis City SC, Toronto FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

For access to an exclusive presale and additional ticketing information, fans are encouraged to sign up at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com.

The fields at Empire Polo Club are operated by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents. With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events, in addition to hosting the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival.

Details about the event, including the match schedule, ticket on-sale information, and media accreditation for the Coachella Valley Invitational, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, DC United will communicate the club’s full preseason plans in the near future.

One of the founding Clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, DC United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

DC United have called the District home for the past 27 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, DC, which opened in 2018. In addition to DC United games, the 20,000-seat soccer- specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round, including the District’s premier arts, culinary, and music festival, Unite the District Fest. Audi Field will soon be home to America’s number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).