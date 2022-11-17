DC high school football: Stars and Stripes and plenty of gripes

Comment on this story Comment

In 2013, the DC Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted a two-tier promotion system, similar to the ones popularized by various soccer leagues throughout Europe, in hopes of creating more competitive balance. Ten seasons in, the new structure remains divisive. A decade ago, the gap between the strongest and weakest teams in the District had become wide, and some schools struggled to field rosters large enough to absorb injuries. Separating the teams into the upper-echelon Stars and the lower-level Stripes evened the playing field a bit.

But coaches and other observers say the threshold for promotion is too high and there are negative consequences to having such a clear delineation.

On Saturday, reigning Stripes Champion Bell will play in the Gravy Bowl with a shot at being promoted next year. Griffins Coach Daniel Tyson has mixed feelings about the structure.

“When this was implemented, the gap between the haves and have-nots was enormous,” Tyson said. “So to see teams like us and Coolidge be able to build up our programs to the point where we are now routinely knocking off teams in the Stars shows the benefit of this system.

“But with that being said, I think it’s time for some modifications. Two of the city’s best are stuck in the lower division, because the current system puts a greater value on championships, which requires just as much luck as it does talent, than on sustained excellence.”

DCIAA Director of Athletics Michael Bryant did not return multiple messages seeking comment for this story.

The Stars were originally composed of Anacostia, Ballou, Coolidge, Dunbar, HD Woodson and Jackson-Reed (then known as Wilson). The Stripes, which had Bell, Cardozo, Eastern, McKinley Tech, Phelps and Theodore Roosevelt, served as a development league.

Unlike international l soccer Leagues that subscribe to a relegation system, in which the top teams from the lower division swap with the bottom teams from the higher division after each season, the DCIAA requires a team to win consecutive Gravy Bowls to get promoted.

That has kept Bell down in the Stripes despite the Griffins boasting the league’s highest winning percentage (.722) and seven Gravy Bowl Appearances in the past 10 seasons.

Eastern (2015) and Roosevelt (2017) are the only schools to have moved up. Roosevelt might be the system’s biggest success story, as it won the Stars last year and has a chance to repeat Thursday against Dunbar in the Turkey Bowl, the city’s marquee game played each Thanksgiving morning.

“Seeing the schools be divided up like they are was disheartening because it felt like we were losing some of the great history and tradition of the Turkey Bowl,” DC sports historian Ed Hill said. “But at the same time it’s also done a lot of good for the city. Ten years ago, Roosevelt was going through one of the worst stretches in the history of the city and now they are in a position to win consecutive Turkey Bowls. Bell didn’t even have a varsity program and now they’ve become one of the city’s most successful programs.”

Still, DCIAA coaches wonder whether the league’s structure is contributing to a dilution of talent that has premier private schools increasingly poaching DC’s top players.

“The current format doesn’t really serve the best interest of the District as a whole anymore,” Dunbar Coach Maurice Vaughn said. “Outside of the city, a lot of people already view our league as an inferior product. What sense does it make to further put down half of our teams, by saying they play in an even lower division? What does that say to college coaches? What does it say to the players?”

Separating the teams means there are relatively few Scouts at Stripes games, where the quality of play is perceived to be lower. Evaluating the DCIAA’s Talent as a whole is becoming more difficult, according to one college Assistant coach, who requested anonymity because he’s not at Liberty to publicly discuss recruiting.

“Obviously it’s my job to be able to identify dudes with talent, regardless of the circumstances,” the Coach said. “But when you know that only two teams in the league are worth a damn, it’s hard to put your neck on the line and say, ‘Yeah Let’s offer that kid.’ “

The players don’t necessarily see it that way. Bell Offensive lineman Andre Gardner, who recently received an offer from Virginia State, said he hasn’t felt slighted by college coaches.

“In my experience, the coaches have always kept it about me,” Gardner said. “Like, yeah the [competition] might be lower, but I still got to go out and dominate and do my part. If I’m dominating then that’s all that matters.”

Those in favor of the DCIAA’s two-tiered system point to the fact that Maryland and Virginia public schools are divided into classification. But that’s based on school population, not on-field success. Being in a smaller class is not seen as a blemish, like it is in DC

“There’s no real badge of honor when you win the Gravy Bowl,” Roosevelt Coach Chris Harden said. “Like obviously, it’s an accomplishment and we are going to celebrate it because winning is hard, but the only reason that you want to win it is so you hopefully never have to play for it again.”

Coaches have angled to Rethink the system — either to promote teams that can clearly hang, such as Bell and Coolidge — or to do away with the two tiers altogether.

Two Championship games will be played in the next several days, and the fact that one will carry greater significance than the other doesn’t sit well with everybody.