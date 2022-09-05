DBR Podcast #441 – We Talk Basketball Injury And Duke’s Surprising Football Opener

On this Episode of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast, we start with Dariq Whitehead, who is expected to be one of Duke’s best players this season, and who unfortunately went down with a broken foot last week. While we try to Ward off the Evil spirits that seem to haunt Duke Basketball players’ lower extremities, we also try to find the silver lining in this news. Whitehead likely won’t miss more than one or two conference games, and with the whole ACC season available for Whitehead to learn the offense better, he should be in great shape by February and March. Further, this forces Jon Scheyer to be a bit more creative with the rest of the lineup. We can’t even fully agree on whose playing time might be most positively affected by the news.

After a quick discussion on Class of 2023 forward TJ Power and his potential pending commitment to Duke or one of its rivals, we get to the Surprisingly strong result on the football field from Friday night, when Duke beat Temple 30-0 in front of an opening night crowd at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mike Elko appears to have brought a few defensive tricks to Durham, and Riley Leonard had an awesome night in his first start, completing his first 15 pass attempts and leading the team on multiple impressive scoring drives.

Stay in touch with us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will be back soon with another fun interview from the national college basketball media.