DB Mansoor Delane set to Burn his redshirt against NC State

Earlier in the season, Virginia Tech officially burned the redshirt of two true freshmen: running back Bryce Duke and defensive end Keyshawn Burgos.

On Thursday night, the Hokies will burn another redshirt with freshman defensive back Mansoor Delaney expected to make his first Collegiate start at cornerback over Brion Murray. Murray was filling in as the starting cornerback following an injury to Dorian Strong.

According to Hokie Sports, Delane has played in four contests to date: Old Dominion, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Miami.

Under the current NCAA bylaws, a player can retain their redshirt status if they play in four or fewer games during a season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Delane has played 132 snaps during the 2022 season, 130 of which came over the past three weeks following Strong’s injury.

Delane has been targeted eight times during his time on defense, giving up just three receptions for 41-yards.

Duke, who burned his redshirt after playing in each of the first five games of the season, has played in six games to date. They has recorded 16 rushing attempts for 41-yards on the season. They has also recorded one reception for a 27-yard touchdown and returned two kickoffs for 36-yards.

Burgos, who has also played in each of Virginia Tech’s seven games to date, has recorded three total tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss.

True freshman tight end Harrison Saint Germain has played in up-to-the four game threshold but hasn’t took a game snap since the fourth week of the season. Daequan Wrightanother freshman tight end, has played in three games to date but is projected to also Burn his redshirt status in the near future.

To view the entire Virginia Tech redshirt tracker, click here.