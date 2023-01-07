Dayton schools tighten security rules for basketball games after incidents

Jan. 7—In the wake of multiple fights and disturbances at basketball games earlier this season, Dayton Public Schools on Friday announced several new policies for DPS-hosted Athletic events.

District officials said the new procedures “are being enacted with the safety of students, staff and spectators in mind.”

The new policies are:

— Ticket sales for students will end at the start of Halftime of all varsity games. No students will be permitted to enter games after that point unless accompanied by a parent or guardian who will also be attending the game.

— All students must show ID to gain admittance to games. Dayton Public Schools students must show a DPS student ID; all others under 21 years of age must show a photo state ID or driver’s license. All IDs will be scanned at the door. (DPS leadership confirmed Saturday that students from non-DPS visiting schools who do not have driver’s licenses will be admitted by showing a student ID from their school).

— Students who are not of high school age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All ticket sales end for adults after the third quarter. In order to ensure that ticket sales are still open, please check the status of the game by viewing the live stream on the Dayton Public Schools Athletics YouTube channel.

The school district also reminded fans that when capacity is reached at any game, the doors will be closed to additional spectators.

“Please understand that the district wants everyone to enjoy all Athletic events. Appropriate behavior is expected by all, and any unruly behavior could lead to immediate removal and/or charges being pressed depending on the severity of the situation.”

It’s Dec. 9, a fight broke out and shots were fired after the Ponitz at Meadowdale boys basketball game. Then at a Dec. 13 Meadowdale at Dunbar game, eight teen girls were arrested for a post-game fight. It was also reported that a group of people forced their way into the building earlier during that game.

Dayton Public Schools officials said Friday that police will continue to monitor parking lots at games as staffing allows. Security Resource Officers from the school district will continue to be on site for all events.