Dayton Metro Library and the University of Dayton chose as the site of the 2023 Children’s Literature Lecture Award featuring Bryan Collier

The Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC), a division of the American Library Association (ALA), announces that the 2023 Children’s Literature Lecture committee has chosen Dayton Metro Library and the University of Dayton, Ohio, as the site of the 2023 Children’s Literature Lecture featuring Writer and Illustrator Bryan Collier.

The committee’s intent is to engage the entire community by offering learning opportunities for elementary, high school and academic students along with adults who enjoy children’s literature.

“Dayton Metro Library and the University of Dayton are honored to have been selected to co-host the 2023 Children’s Literature Lecture featuring Bryan Collier. We are looking forward to joining forces as a public library and an academic institution to create an experience that will appeal to those who study children’s literature, those who share children’s literature with young people, and those who simply enjoy children’s literature themselves! Dayton, Ohio is a conveniently located city within one day’s drive of nearly 60 percent of the United States population, so we anticipate strong attendance from across the Midwest and beyond,” said Allison Knight, youth services and programming director of the Dayton Metro Library.

As part of Collier’s visit to Dayton, children and teenagers will have on-going programming during the week inspired by Collier’s art.

Mary-Kate Sableski, associate Professor at University of Dayton said, “We are so excited here at the University of Dayton to partner with Dayton Metro Library and put on a wonderful event for Bryan! Thank you for trusting us with this responsibility.”

An announcement of the date and time of the lecture will be posted soon.

ALSC Originally established the lecture series in 1969 as the May Hill Arbuthnot Honor Lecture Award with sponsorship from Scott, Foresman and Company. The lecture was named for May Hill Arbuthnot because of her significant contributions to the field of children’s literature.

The award was renamed as the Children’s Literature Lecture by the ALSC Board of Directors in January 2020. The purpose of the award remains the same: a lecture series that celebrates Scholarship and critical thinking about literature for children, which are ever evolving. The new award name expands upon Arbuthnot’s professional Legacy and celebrates the many Voices and perspectives that all lecturers bring to this Award.

The Children’s Literature Lecture Award centers on the distinction of its recipients, whose diverse voices and perspectives are necessary to broaden our understanding of and appreciation for children’s literature.

Members of the 2023 Children’s Literature Lecture Award Committee are: Chair Gloria Repolesk, O’Neal Public Library, Mountain Brook, Alabama; Linda L. Ernst, King County Library System (Retired), Mercer Island, Washington; Aimee Haslam, Washington County Public Library, Abingdon, Virginia; Katie Richert, Bloomingdale Public Library, Illinois; and Danielle Winter, Brooklyn Public Library, New York.

About the Association for Library Service to Children

ALSC, a division of the ALA, is the world’s largest organization dedicated to the support and enhancement of library service to children. With a network of more than 4,000 children’s and youth librarians, literature experts, publishers and educational faculty, ALSC is committed to creating a better future for children through libraries. To learn more about ALSC visit www.ala.org/alsc.