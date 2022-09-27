Day’Ron Sharpe, Quentin Grimes and more deep Sleepers for Fantasy basketball 2022

When most people talk about Fantasy sleepers, they like to focus on Younger players who are likely to have breakout seasons, even if those players are already well-known among serious fans, and everyone else is already targeting them.

As I like to ask people, if half the people in your league are targeting the same “sleeper,” is said player still considered a sleeper?

I prefer to dig a little Deeper when it comes to Fantasy sleepers, as nearly all of the players listed below will be available after pick 150 in most drafts, and a few of them may even go undrafted in Leagues that go 250 players deep. Most of the players listed below are fairly young too, making them smart targets for people playing in Dynasty leagues.

I’m not saying that all of these players should be drafted in normal-sized leagues, but you’ll definitely want to have them on your radar, as it could pay dividends down the road.

Day’Ron Sharpe — BKN

Nic Claxton is expected to start at center for Brooklyn on opening night, and when the Nets want to go small, they can easily slide Kevin Durant or Ben Simmons over to the five spot. But what about the times when they need a more traditional center? Last season the aging trio of LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin manned over 2,500 minutes for the Nets, but all three players are gone now.