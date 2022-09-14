Day Volleyball Invitational coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

The Lyman Memorial volleyball team and its student section pose for a photo with the Championship plaque after Lyman’s win against Coventry in the Class S state Championship Nov. 20, 2021, at East Haven High School. Lyman will take part in The Day Volleyball Invitational on Oct. 10 along with locals Ledyard, East Lyme and Fitch. (Dana Jensen/The Day) Buy Photo Reprints

Mohegan — The Day and GameDay will be part of Connecticut high school volleyball history next month.

The Day Volleyball Invitational, the first time high school volleyball will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena, is set for Monday, Oct. 10, Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Three-time Defending state Champion Lyman Memorial plays 2021 Class M semifinalist Ledyard at 4:30 pm; followed by multiple-time Eastern Connecticut Conference Champion East Lyme against 2021 conference tournament semifinalist Fitch at 6:30.

GameDay will stream both games live.

“We’ve hosted just about every major artist and sporting event — and now we’re happy to add, for the first time, girls’ volleyball to a world-class venue,” said Tom Cantone, Mohegan Sun’s President of Sports and Entertainment. “It’s all part of how Mohegan Sun continues to keep our doors open to support our local kids, schools and community.”

Mohegan Sun is home to several high school sports events, including the CIAC basketball championships, the ECC girls’ and boys’ basketball championships and The Day Holiday Basketball Classic.

“We are a community newspaper and high school sports is a significant piece of our local coverage,” Day Publisher and president Tim Dwyer said. “The Day and GameDay are thrilled that local volleyball players will have the opportunity to compete for the first time at the Mohegan Sun Arena, one of the most high-profile sports venues in the country.”

Tickets are $10 apiece and are available at https://am.ticketmaster.com/mohegan/DayVolleyball.

“We are beyond excited to be playing in this match,” Fitch Coach Elena Lockett said. “It’s been on our minds since we found out about it. Playing Jack (Biggs) and the East Lyme team in this amazing venue is really an honor.”

The Day and GameDay will also present the second Day Holiday Basketball Classic on Monday, Dec. 19. Defending state Division I Champion East Catholic will play Division I runner-up Notre Dame of West Haven at 4:30 pm; Defending state Division III Champion Hand will play 2022 Division III semifinalist St. Bernard at 6:30; and nine-time state Champion New London will play 2022 Division I quarterfinalist Norwich Free Academy at 8.

Ticket information will be available soon.

