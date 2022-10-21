Day One Handball League gets underway in Lagos

The eagerly awaited second phase of the 2022 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League gets underway in Lagos on Saturday, with some mouth-watering Day One fixtures, to be decided at the ultramodern Indoor Sports Hall, of the University of Lagos.

According to the fixtures made available to Radio Nigeria Sports; youthful Rima Queens of Sokoto will take on former winners, Adorable Angels of Ilorin in the opener, billed to throw-off at 7 am, on Saturday.

Reigning Champions and 2022 log leaders FRSC Safety Babes will take on lowly KADA Queens of Kaduna, in the standout fixtures, of the Women’s competition.

The men’s category also has two potentially explosive Day-One fixtures, to watch out for: they are the duels between Phase One leaders, Kano Pillars and Kada Stars of Kaduna; and the Lagos Derby between Tojemarine Academy and Seasiders.

Meanwhile, the potentially title-deciding match-up between reigning Champions Kano Pillars and 2021 runners-up FRSC Safety Shooters of Abuja has been fixed for the final day of the championships, on November 2nd.

After 10 Rounds of matches played in Phase One, in Abuja; Kano Pillars sit on top of the men’s log with 30 points and are closely followed by Safety Shooters and Niger United, who are both on 28 points.

FRSC Safety Babes are the clear leaders in the Women’s category, with 24 points. 3 points clear of 2nd placed Rima Queens, and NSCDC Defender Babes are 3rd, on 20 points.

