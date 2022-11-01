Day one complete for men’s golf

OWENS CROSSROADS, Ala. – In its final event of the fall season, the University of Evansville men’s golf team competed as two squads and one individual while wrapping up just over one round at RTJ at Hampton Cove.

Opening Day Results

Evansville’s teams were divided into the orange team (veteran players) that includes Henry Kiel, Nicholas Gushrowski, Isaac Rohleder, Caleb Wassmer and Carson Parker. The purple team consisted of the Younger team members Daniil Romashkin, Masatoyo Kato, Michael Ikejiani, Luke Schneider and Mason Taylor. So Rohleder played as an individual.

Totaling 302 strokes, the orange team is in 6thth place, just one shot out of the top five with Arkansas-Pine Bluff just ahead. Kiel and Gushrowski are tied for 12th place, shooting 2-over rounds of 74. Isaac Rohleder is tied for 23rdrd following a 4-over 76. Wassmer and Parker registered scores of 78 in round one and are tied for 37th.

Romashkin led the purple team with a 2-over 74 and is tied with three of his teammates for the 12th spot. Included in that group is Eli Rohleder, who leads all individuals. Kato carded a 77 in the first 18 holes to stand in a 30th-place tie while Ikejiani is one behind him with a 78. Scores of 79 by Schneider and Taylor have them tied for 44th.

Lehigh University holds a commanding 13-shot lead following the first round. With a score of 277, Lehigh leads Alabama A&M (290) and Alabama State (291). Felipe Gomez Lopez of AAMU sits atop the individual leaderboard with a 6-under 66. He leads the field by six strokes.