Day 3 PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival

New Delhi 11th January 2023: PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival 2023 conducted sessions upon equality & racism, women empowerment, historical fiction, children & storytelling, Poetry on 11th January 2023, having’Taking Humanity Forward’ as its theme. The virtual event was led by significant speakers who shared their perspectives on these noteworthy topics. This event celebrates the literary Ecosystem whose aim is to instill love of writing, inner thinking of authors and discussing focal topics from around the world.

The era of empowered women; power, passion, Murder and beliefs, Survival of Poetry in 21st century, extraordinary story of unsung hero, where does science become fiction and fiction becomes Fantasy were the sessions that were discussed. The event is conceived by Frontlist, Hosted by PragatiE and Nielsen BookScan data as its knowledge partner. The event is supported by IPA (International Publishers Association) and FIP (Federation of Indian Publishers). PVLF tries to serve a platform to the Writers for self-promotion. PVLF motivates new Writers to magnify their public reach and popularize Indian Literature across the world.

On the PVLF 2023 Day 3, Speakers talked about,

“Author Sudeep Sen, during his session at the PVLF 2023, shared Insights into his book ‘Anthropocene: Climate Change, Contagion, Consolation.’ He outlined his inspiration behind penning down the book and presented his perspective on the current status of Poetry in India.”

“During her PVLF 2023 session, Author Mohua Chinappa shared her understanding of “Women Empowerment.” She highlighted measures taken by the government to help Empower women across the country. In addition, she raised her concerns about the atrocities and discrimination against women prevailing in our society.”

“During his session at the PVLF 2023, Author Ashok Rajagopalan talked about his book series “The Adventures of Gulgul.” He articulated that his book is a science fantasy and integrates a humorous writing style. Moreover, he delineated his perception of the statement, “Where does Science Become Fiction and Fiction Become Fantasy.”

Watch all upcoming sessions of the PVLF 2023 on Frontlist.in website.

For more details you can check this weblink: https://www.frontlist.in/public/pvlf2023/

ABOUT FRONTLIST: The encyclopedia, the guide, the profile and the library – we believe in the power of the ecosystem. If you are a creator, publisher, seller, provider or reader of the published world, this is the must destination for you to know the world around you, with an Indian perspective. It brings the newsworthy from the world of Publishing (books or journals, educational or non-educational, fiction or non-fiction, printed or digital and everything around it) to its readers.

Media RSVP

Soma.S Munshi/ Shrasti Awasthi

9717400214/7905249008

Wfive Communication Pvt Ltd