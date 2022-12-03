Day 2 – 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship Pool Play

KANSAS CITY, Mo. [SCHEDULE | RESULTS] – The second day of the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship at the Tyson Events Center saw eight matches of pool play completed.

Pool Play Day 2 Highlights

Two matches finished in three sets

Four matches finished in four sets

Two matches finished in five sets

Marian (Ind.) and Columbia (Mo.) are the only three seeds to win both pool play matches and advance to the quarterfinals.

The Knights remain in the hunt for their second title and the Cougars remain in the hunt for their fifth title.

This is the third time that Marian (Ind.) has advanced out of pool play.

This is the 22 n.d time that Columbia has advanced out of pool play.

time that Columbia has advanced out of pool play. So we meet again Pool G Columbia (Mo.) holds a firm two-win lead over Viterbo (Wis.) in tournament play with four-set wins in 2012 as well as 2022.

Individual Stat Leaders (entire tournament) 26 kills, Molly Hackett of Saint Xavier (Ill.) vs. Cornerstone (Mich.) 63 assists, Kaleigh Ritter of Saint Xavier (Ill.) vs. Cornerstone (Mich.) 43 digs, Olivia Granstra of Northwestern (Iowa) vs Marian (Ind.) 5 aces, Aubrey Lenz of Cornerstone (Mich.) vs. St. Thomas (Fla.) 6 blocks Kendall Mack of Xavier (La.) vs SAGU (Texas) Grace Ieremia of Taylor (Ind.) vs. Campbellsville (Ky.) Olivia Labeau of Montana Tech vs Westmont (Calif.) Averi Lanman of Marian (Ind.) vs SAGU (Texas)

Team Stat Leaders (entire tournament) 68 Kills MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs. Southern Oregon Saint Xavier (Ill.) vs. Cornerstone (Mich.) 65 assists, Saint Xavier (Ill.) vs. Cornerstone (Mich.) 108 digs, Marian (Ind.) vs Northwestern (Iowa) 12 aces Blue Mountain Christian (Miss.) vs MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Northwestern (Iowa) vs Marian (Ind.) 30 blocks, Southern Oregon vs. William Jessup (Calif.)

Day three of pool play will begin at 10 am central time with Eastern Oregon vs Cornerstone (Mich.) on court 1 and Jamestown (ND) vs College of Saint Mary (Neb.) on court 2.

The first three days of the tournament will consist of pool play matches. Pools are made up of three teams each and the teams with the best record in each pool or win in a tie-break scenario advance to the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals are the beginning of single-elimination bracket play with the winners advancing to the semifinals and then the championship.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video-streaming home – will broadcast all matches excluding the Championship match live at the 2022 NAIA Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Presto allows users access to live video, statistics and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while a pool play pass is $24.95 (November 30 – December 2) and a Championship package is available at $39.95. The Championship match includes all pool play, quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

The Championship on December 6 will be streamed on ESPN3. The link can be found on the schedule at a closer date.