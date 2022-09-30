Day 1 of District 4 golf Championships conclude | News, Sports, Jobs

Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb shot a 76 to lead by 10 strokes in the girls Class AA competition and take first on Day 1 of the District 4 golf Championships at Williamsport Country Clu. Rabb was 3-over par. Jersey Shore’s Caiyln Schall took second with an 86 and Wellsboro’s Hannalee Cleveland was fourth with a 96.

Jersey Shore’s Hannah Heaton finished sixth (107) and teammate Jocelyn McCracken was eighth. Shore’s Isabella Fleagle also took ninth. Lewisburg’s Tori Vonderheid was an eighth-place finisher.

In boys competition, Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney took first on Day 1 in Class AA thanks to shooting a 7-over 78, the only boys Class AA golfer to shoot under 80. Midd-West’s Kyle Beward was second with an 82. Montoursville’s Connor Imbro tied for third with an 83 and North Penn-Mansfield’s Andrew Green tied for fifth with an 85. Cowanesque Valley’s Jordan Vargeson was tied for seventh wtih an 88. Montoursville’s Aiden Evans tied for 10th with an 89 and Loyalsock’s Jaden Rankinen tied for 12th with a 90 .

In Class AAA, Jersey Shore’s Carter Girton tied for third along with Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger with an 86. Jersey Shore’s Liam McClain was a seventh-place finisher with an 88 and Williamsport’s Evan Whitford tied for ninth after shooting a 93.

Day 2 of the District 4 golf championships is set for Saturday.

DISTRICT 4 GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS CLASS AA (Top 15): 1. Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg, 78; 2. Kyle Beward, MW, 82; T3. Cole Duffy, Danville, 83; T3. Connor Imbro, Montoursville, 83; T5. Damen Milewski, Lourdes, 85; T5. Andrew Green, NPM, 85; T7. Zebulon Hufnagle, Mifflinburg, 88; T7. Jordan Vargeson, CV, 88; T7. James Cicareli, Danville, 88; T10. Joey Feudale, Lourdes, 89; T10. Aiden Evans, Montoursville, 89; T12. Ben Sohosky, Bloomsburg, 90; T12. Jaden Rankinen, Loyalsock, 90; T14. Kaleb Wagner, CC, 91; T14. Nick Salsman, Wyalusing, 91.

BOYS CLASS AAA (Top 15): 1. Sam Wetmiller, Selinsgrove, 75; 2. Evan Cooper, Athens, 82; T3. Mike Felty, Selinsgrove, 86; T3. Carter Girton, Jersey Shore, 86; T3. Cade Wirnsberger, Milton, 86; 6. Dylan Saxon, Athens, 87; 7. Liam McClain, Jersey Shore, 88; 8. Luke Fatool, Shikellamy, 90; T9. Evan Whitford, Williamsport, 93; T9. Gannon Steimling, Selinsgrove, 93; 11. Isaiah Day, Milton, 96; 12. Max Wirnsberger, Milton, 97; 13. Josh Long, Jersey Shore, 99; T14. Nick Jacob, Athens, 100; T14. Brady Darrow, Athens, 100.

GIRLS CLASS AA (Top 15): 1. Hannah Rabb, WR, 76; 2. Cailyn Schall, Jersey Shore, 86; 3. Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin, 93; 4. Hannalee Cleveland, Wellsboro, 96; 5. Addison Norton, Mifflinburg, 97; 6. Hannah Heaton, Jersey Shore, 107; 7. Tori Vonderheid, Lewisburg, 108; 8. Jocelyn McCracken, Jersey Shore, 109; 9. Isabella Fleagle, Jersey Shore, 114; T10. Gracie Murphy, Lewisburg, 116; T10. Morgan Geiringer, Danville, 116; 12. Lexi Schamdel, Lewisburg, 119; 13. Bryanna Johsnon, NPM, 124; 14. Paige Perry, Towanda, 125; 15. Kendall Fedder, Milton, 129.